Banxico has to go hand in hand with the Fed in raising interest rates: Heath – El Financiero

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) will continue with the cycle of increases for accompany the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) who plans to raise the rate in March, said Jonathan Heathdeputy governor of the governing board of the Mexican monetary authority.

Within the framework of the ‘North Economic’ podcast organized by Banorte, Banxico’s deputy governor stated that in February the discussion for Banxico would focus on a 25 or 50 point hikein line with the market consensuswho already discounts an increase in the reference interest rate.

“In December, we already saw that it is the fifth time we increased the rate and it was already 50 points and not 25, it is very clear to me that the debate for February, as the market itself and the analysts are saying, well I think it is clear that there will be a rate hike in February and the debate is going to be that, if it is going to be 25 or 50″, he said, adding that the restrictive cycle of the Fed is “just around the corner”.

When the Fed starts the cycle of rate hikes -which is scheduled to start at the March meeting-, Heath indicated that Banxico would do the same, accompanying it with hikes.

“(We have to) turn to see what the Federal Reserve is going to doit is most likely that the Fed will begin with a start of hikes, surely 25 by 25 and then what we are going to, perhaps, have to do is simply see how the hikes come in the Federal Reserve and go together with them, precisely at that same pace”, he explained.

The deputy governor indicated that, historically, Banxico has had to anticipate the Fed’s movements, to avoid an abrupt movement in investment portfolios.

“We must remember that, on previous occasions, when the Federal Reserve begins to raise rates, not only do we also increase, but we have to speed up the pace, precisely to try to avoid a recomposition of capital flows towards the dollar that could affect the exchange rate and that in turn could hinder the downward process in inflation”, he added.

Currently, the reference interest rate in Mexico stands at 5.5 percent, and the next monetary policy meeting will be held on February 10.