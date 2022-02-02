Aubameyang is Barcelona’s new striker

The last hours of the winter transfer market were intense. Among the clubs that had to rush things was Barcelonawho managed to make the Arsenal will release his letter and thus be able to add him to his ranks as the new forward of the Catalans.

During this winter, the blaugranas added to their ranks Adama Traoreattacker who was trained in La Masía, but who at a young age started playing football in England, to be part of Aston Villa, then emigrate to Middlesbrough, and later to wolverhamptonwhere he was a figure next to the Mexican Raul Jimenez.

Traoré arrived on loan to Barcelona for the next six months, until June 30 of this year, with the option to renew for one more season, and even the Catalans can make the purchase effective. The player will be presented this Wednesdayaccording to the information given by the club.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is Barcelona’s new striker

Throughout this Monday, January 31, 2022, Catalan media were informed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang He arrived in the city to sign with Barcelona, ​​even doing the respective medical exams, but apparently for some reason the deal had fallen through.

Hours later the renowned journalist in transfers, Roman Fabrizio confirmed that the agreement had been closed, the only thing missing is for the Catalan club to make it official.

One of the problems that arose is that the striker had contract until 2023 with Arsenalbut in the end the Gunners, according to international newspapers, released him and with that they will save paying his high salary, so arrived at Barcelona as a free agent.

The striker arrives at the Spanish team for the next six monthswith the possibility of extending it to the following 2022-2023 campaign.

