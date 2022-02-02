Ariel Holan, León coach sounds to lead Chile

Midtime Editorial

The good tournament that the Argentine coach did Ariel Holan with León has not gone unnoticed. Chile could replace its current coach and the coach of the Esmeraldas would be in the deck of candidates managed by La Roja. Some other trainers such as Manuel Pellegrini or Gustavo Quinteros are on the select list of the South American team.

The situation at Chilean team is criticalsince they are in the seventh place of the CONMEBOL qualifier heading to Qatar 2022 and they are forced to win the remaining three games, so the federation is already considering a substitute for Martín Lasarte.

Ariel Holan has left good sensations both in South America like in Mexico. In Independent from Argentina champion was consecratedwhile in his first experience in Mexico he was runner-up in the Liga MX.

Chile’s priority

hello is one of the main candidates together with Gustavo Quinteros of Colo Colo and Manuel Pellegrini of Real Betis. The Engineer is the priority of the Chilean squad, however, in order for him to leave the Sevillans, La Roja would have to pay six million dollars to break his contract.

Changing the coach to prepare for the last two games of the Qualifiers is somewhat risky, however, theChilean election would be willing to put all the meat on the grill in order to be in Qatar 2022so the next few weeks would be crucial if Lasarte loses Tuesday’s game against Bolivia.

