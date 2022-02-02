Ariana Grande will sing the OST of the film Don’t Look Up

Ariana Grande returns to acting with “Don’t Look Up”, the next Netflix movie. The singer-songwriter will lend her voice for the soundtrack. We tell you the details.

The former Nickelodeon star’s career began in plays and TV will now take a bigger step to appear on the big screen. The film directed by Adam McKay promises to be a delight for moviegoers, as it will have a parade of Hollywood stars with various cameos and characters.

According to the film’s director, “Don´t Look Up” you already have a possible release date. Ariana Grande is one of the actresses who will appear in history under the name of “Riley Bina” and will share the screen with Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and many more.

Although the role of the singer has not yet been specified, each of the actors will have a small and representative character at the same time in the comedy and science fiction story. The Arianators are excited to see Ariana Sharing a set with different figures from the cinema, even this project can be your ticket to attend ceremonies that reward the seventh art.

ARIANA GRANDE WILL SING THE OST OF DON’T LOOK UP

When is Don’t Look Up released? The new previews report that the film will be released between November and December of this year through Netflixthe first teasers have also been revealed.

About him character from Ariana Grande, “Riley Bina”, it is known that he will perform a song as part of the soundtrack of the movie.

The rumors They say that it can be incredible or carry that title. It is not known if there will be a MV that combines the scenes of the film, but it will open many doors for the singer, since her OST could be considered for movie galas.

the plot of “Don’t Look Up” narrates the life of two astronomers who will try to warn the world that a comet will reach Earth and destroy it. The protagonists are Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCapriowho will make a huge trip to spread the news among humanity.

In addition to the cinema Ariana Grande continues with his plans in music with The Weeknd for the “Save Your Tears” remix.