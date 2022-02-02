Ariana Grande launches advance of her participation in The Voice

United States.- The American singer Ariana Grande He surprised his millions of followers on Instagram on Monday by sharing photos and short videos of his participation in the talent show. The Voice.

The new one Princess of pop He left everyone amazed by revealing the first preview of his participation as a vocal Coach in the American reality show, moving everyone by announcing a presentation to open the program.

According to the first preview, at the beginning of the program you will see Ari descending to the stage in a beautiful silver moon while wearing a body with silver appliqués, dark stockings and a high train that enhances her features.

In one of the videos, you can see behind the scenes of his first live performance, which seems to follow the format of the videos he recorded in collaboration with Vevo Originals, where he was seen on a stage set with nature, but with values technological.

Also attached is a preview of the professional photo shoot to promote the new season of The Voice and until his first appearance in the emblematic chairs of the program, where he wears a black outfit and that emblematic ponytail that has become his personal stamp.

It has drawn a lot of public attention that Ariana Grande appears doing her famous hissing voice, which shows that they will be present on the program. The Voice will premiere on NBC on Monday September 20 and will feature the participation of Ari, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.