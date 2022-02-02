Ariana Grande is the new “pop princess”, banished Britney Spears in records and awards

Ariana Grande released “Positions” on October 30, 2020 and since November 7 it reached number 1. In fact, five songs ranked No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Ariana Grande achieved his Guinness World Records number 20 after the success of “Positions”, as that album managed to position the largest number of songs to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ariana Grande, who has been in the music industry for more than a decade, is compared by Guinness with other greats such as Mariah Carey, Rihanna Y the Beatles.

To position herself as one of the most important singers, the young woman has had the support of her fans, called ‘Arianators’, who, thanks to her management on social networks, have helped her achieve records and achieve, and maintain, the “peak status as the ‘princess of pop’”, sustains Guinness.

Other songs like “thank you, next” (November 17, 2018), “7 rings” (February 2, 2019), “Stuck with U” (with Justin Bieber; May 23, 2020) and “rain on me” (Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande; June 6, 2020) also led the top.

“What makes her recent record so extraordinary is that Grande is currently the only artist in history to do so.”, he maintains Guinness, organization that remembers that artists who have come close to this achievement are Mariah Carey (1995-97), Drake (2018-20), Justin Bieber (2015-20), Travis Scott (2019-20) and Taylor Swift (2014-20 ), who debuted at No. 1 with just three tracks, while Britney Spears (2009-11), Lady Gaga (2011-20), and BTS (2020) have done so twice.

Ariana Grande – positions (official video)

Ariana Grande She thus accumulates many achievements and recognitions, such as the title of Billboard Woman of the Year in 2018, and several awards from the VMAs, AMAs and Grammys, among others.

Among the Guinness records that Ariana Grande has, it stands out:

– Most played track on Spotify in a week (female) – “7 rings”, with 71,467,874 plays on Spotify for the week ending January 24, 2019.

– Most followers on Spotify (female): more than 54 million followers as of December 13, 2020.

– Fastest hat-trick of UK No. 1 singles by a female artist: 98 days with songs “Thank U, Next”, “7 Rings” and “Break up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored”.

– First female artist to replace herself at No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart: Grande spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Official UK Singles Chart with “7 Rings” before crashing out of the top with “Break up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” on February 21, 2019. In the 66-year history of the UK Singles Chart, no woman had previously been replaced at number 1.

– The most played track on Spotify in a week: 71,467,874 plays, with “7 Rings”.

– Highest number of subscribers for a musician on YouTube (female): 41.1 million subscribers.

– Most MTV VMA nominations for Best Collaboration: 6 nominations, as of July 30, 2020. Ariana Grande links this title with singer Rihanna.

– Most followers on Instagram for a singer: more than 219 million followers as of January 31, 2021.

– Most followers on Instagram for a woman: more than 219 million followers as of January 31, 2021.

– Most streamed album by an artist in one week (USA) for “Thank U, Next”.

– Most streamed album by an artist in one week (UK) for “Thank U, Next”.

– The most played track in a week by a female artist on the Billboard charts: “thank u, next” was streamed 93,800,000 times during the week ending December 6, 2018.

– Most monthly listeners on Spotify for an artist: 76,729,036 monthly listeners.

– Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100: Ariana Grande has a total of five number one debuts on the US Hot 100 singles chart: “Thank u, next” (November 17, 2018), “ 7 rings” (February 2, 2019), “Stuck with U” (with Justin Bieber; May 23, 2020), “Rain on Me” (Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande; June 6, 2020) and “Positions” ( November 7, 2020).