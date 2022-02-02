Ariana Grande is mocked for her failure on ‘The Voice’

U.S.- The Voice It is the program where Ariana Grande participates as a coach, so in her last participation she sent all her love and gratitude while saying goodbye to her team, which did not reach the final of the most recent installment, so the teasing towards she did not wait.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

Ariana joined the show for its 21st season, she was well received and fit in very well, she even played pranks on Blake Shelton and became friends with Kelly Clarkson.

For those who do not know, when Ariana said that she would be a judge on the show, several expectations were raised regarding the team that she would form. In addition, it was believed that due to the millions of fans he has, his members would be safe, but that did not happen.

Ariana said that she was very happy to have met all those people and that it was a very nice experience. She likewise put: “Having met and worked with such brilliant artists is the greatest gift and honor of all this.”

The last participants I had were father and daughter, who are called Jim and Sasha Allenbut they were eliminated on Tuesday night, so no one will represent her in the final episode.