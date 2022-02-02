Ariana Grande has the coolest beaded bracelet

Stradivarius has the three midi skirts that curvy women must have to get the most out of them

What is your summer trend, according to your horoscope?

Ariana Grande is going through a great moment, both professionally and personally, and her social networks are clear proof of this. She’s been continuously wowing her millions of followers for a few weeks, first secretly marrying Dalton Gomez (here are the wedding photos) and then giving us a performance with The Weeknd singing ‘Save Your Tears’ which has already become iconic Yes, we have her ‘whistle’ looped through her head.

He is also undergoing a physical transformation, not too ‘heavy’, but through subtle details. For example, every time she wears her ponytail a little lower and, although she is still a big fan of basic tones, she has incorporated some colored accessories into her ‘looks’ that blow our minds. For example, her latest beaded bracelets.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The singer has posted on her Instagram one of those ‘random’ image galleries to which we are accustomed. However, she has caught our attention the accessory that she wears on her wrist with the names of Ankie and Haleher brother and his boyfriend, who just got engaged.

We love the idea of ​​wearing a special word in the form of a bracelet, so we took a look and found two customizable options that are ideal, in case you want to imitate Ariana.

Luamarta has several customizable bracelet models. This multicolor is available for €12 and is super fun.

In Random, for €8.95, you can get this nineties-style one, with the word or phrase of your choice.

Do you join the beadwork fever?

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io