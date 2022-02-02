Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice could meet in music

Ariana Grande only has positive comments for Victoria, both have shown their connection and we could even hope that they announce plans together for the future.

Despite the fact that some fans have spoken of a possible feud between these artists who shared a camera in victoriousThey have shown on several occasions that they support each other’s careers and that they still have a nice friendship.

Recently Ariana shared an Instagram story listening to the songs of Victory, but according to this last girl, it was not the only gesture she received from the interpreter of Positions. According to your statement, Ariana Grande He sent her a long text message with special words that touched her heart.

She also did not hesitate to show her admiration for the career of Ariana Grande and said he was very happy to see this girl take the music industry by storm.

Could Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice release a song?

Victoria Justice revealed that he would definitely like to collaborate with Ariana Grande for a song that would mark their reunion. Although both sang together while acting in the Nickelodeon series, fans would be delighted to see them again, but only time will let us see if that will happen.

Another artist who could surprise us with a collaboration with Ariana Grande is Finneas O’Connell, Billie Eilish’s brother.