Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish celebrate the anniversary of their friendship

Ariana Grande is an artist with great friends in the music industry, one of the stars that is closest to her is Billie Eilish, both talented and popular singers met during the Coachella festival. This is the story of their adorable friendship.

One of the friendships loveliest in music is composed by Ariana Grande Y billie eilishIn addition to being talented, they share many things that united them forever and that strengthened their close relationship.

Although the singers they haven’t launched a collaboration yet, they participated in important projects together, for example, Ariana Grande had a special appearance in the documentary ‘The World’s a Little Blurry’ by billie eilish for the AppleTV platform.

During an interview, Finneas O’Connellthe brother and head producer of the interpreter of ‘Bad Guy’, assured that he would love to work alongside Ariana Grande as he is one of her biggest fans and described her as an amazing artist. Could we expect a collaboration?

HOW DID ARIANA GRANDE AND BILLIE EILISH MEET? THE STORY OF THEIR FRIENDSHIP

billie eilish He reached the horns of fame after the massive success of his songs. On April 14, 2019, she attended the festival Coachella where he met his greatest musical influences and inspirations such as Justin Bieber Y Ariana Grande.

The interpreter of ‘Thank U, Next’ offered one of the most anticipated shows of the night, she fell in love with the thousands of attendees with a performance flooded with dim colored lights and a special vibe on stage.

Behind the scenes of the event, Ariana Grande Y billie eilish They had the opportunity to get closer, chat a little, hug each other and immortalized the moment they met with several photographs.

This 2021, the friendship Both winners of the GRAMMY award celebrated their second anniversary, a special date that will not only be engraved in the hearts of both stars, but also in that of their most loyal fans.

one more friendships most endearing of Ariana Grande is the one that holds with the BTS boys, in addition to their chemistry, the fandoms of the K-pop band and the singer they hope to see them together in a musical collaboration. OMG!