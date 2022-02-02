“Anyone can win a Grand Slam without Djokovic”

Bosnian tennis player Damir Dzumhur (Photo: Mike Owen)

The tennis player Damir Dzumurwho is currently ranked 152nd in the world ranking but in 2018 reached the Top 25 (23rd, more precisely), is Bosnian and a racket professional since 2011. In June 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, was one of the organizers -along with Novak Djokovic- of the controversial Adria Touran exhibition tour in different cities of the Balkans without sanitary protocols that ended with, at least, nine people infected with Covid-19. In the last hours, in a post from his Instagram account that he later deletedDzumur he detracted from Rafael Nadal’s title at the Australian Open due to Nole’s absence.

Damir Dzumhur’s post on Instagram which he later deleted.

The world of sport surrendered at the feet of Nadal, who in Melbourne achieved something unprecedented for men’s tennis (his 21st Grand Slam singles trophy). Even Roger Federer and Djokovic congratulated the Mallorcan through social networks. But nevertheless, Dzumhur did not understand it in the same way.

“Anyone can win a Grand Slam without Novak Djokovic competing. the GOAT [mejor de todos los tiempos)] he’s still the Djoker!” posted Dzumhur, 29, who competed at the recent Australian Open. After falling in the third and final round of qualifying to Argentinian Marco Trungelliti, he entered the main draw as a lucky loser and he lost in the first round against Spaniard Pablo Andújar.

Rafael Nadal posing with the Australian Open champion trophy. (MARTIN KEEP/)

After a while, Dzumhur deleted the story from his Instagram account, @damirdzumhur. The Sarajevo-born player, winner of three ATP titles, he has a 2-1 record against Nadal. In March 2016, at the Miami Masters 1000, he defeated Rafa 2-6, 6-4, 3-0 and retired the Spaniard, who suffered heat stroke.

It was not Dzumhur’s first defense of Djokovic. He had already done so a few days ago, in the midst of the deportation scandal between the Serb and the Australian government. “No one deserved to be treated like this and especially someone who represents all the players like Novak does! I support a great man on and off the pitch,” he wrote on social media.

Continue reading the story

Last year, in the second round of the ATP 500 in Acapulco, Dzumhur starred in an embarrassing episode when he was disqualified for threatening to kill a chair umpire, in disagreement over a ruling in his match against the Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

VIDEO: Meet the first village for digital nomads