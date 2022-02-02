Anitta wore black knee-high bobber boots on The Tonight Show

To attend an interview with Jimmy Fallon in ‘The Tonight Show‘, Anitta decided to make a style statement with a all black look. Styling included a bobber boots, the model of the late 90s and early 2000s that has fallen in love with more than one celebrity and that has made several outfits memorable in recent months.

If you are not yet familiar with the bobber boots in trend, you should know that it is a key model that is part of the world pop classics, thanks to the fact that the Spice Girls They wore them on stage as a symbol of female empowerment. Rough-looking due to its large platforms and round toes, the Brazilian singer, Anitta, wore a model to the knees with a dress style cut out.

Anitta confirmed the trend of bobber boots with this look

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Anitta dressed to impress to chat with Jimmy Fallon for the first time and delve into the success of the single ‘Boys Don’t Cry’, produced by Max Martin, who has also worked with Britney Spears and Taylor Swift, in addition to performing some of their most recognized songs. The Brazilian singer opted for a draped black dress Mugler for the occasion.

The garment made in black had asymmetrical cuts, hence only one of the shoulders is visible, while it only has one long sleeve on the opposite side. With transparencies and lateral cuts on the right side cut out style, the garment ends with a mini skirtfrom which a tail cascades down one side.