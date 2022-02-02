Angelina Jolie’s Militant Present

Hollywood muse Angelina Jolie is the daughter of Marcheline Bertrand and Jon Voight. She gained popularity thanks to her performances as the lead in the films Girl, Interrupted, The Bone Collector and Gia.

With an intense life, the woman also worked as a model, used drugs that she managed to quit thanks to the unconditional support of her first husband, Jonny Miller. They were married in 1996 in an intimate and rock-filled reunion.

When this relationship came to an end, the actress embarked on another love odyssey with Billy Bob Thornton, they married in Las Vegas and traveled with vials of blood belonging to the other. At the time she ended this romance, the woman became interested in the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. She there she began to military and to collaborate economically. Once she traveled, she set out to boarding schools and there she met Maddox, her first adopted child. Time later, Pax and Zahara joined. At that time, Mr. and Mrs. Smith were filming with Brad Pitt. The passion was not long in coming, he divorced Jennifer Anniston, and began this love affair that would walk down the aisle, they would adopt the children together and welcome Shiloh, and the twins Knox and Vivienne. However, the relationship ended at the age of ten and they are still fighting for the custody of the children, the separation of assets and the fortune in common.

Later, Angelina decided to have surgery and remove her ovaries as a preventive measure because she had a high probability of suffering from it due to her family history. This situation reaffirmed her militancy in organizations in low-income countries that fight against this evil. She also began filming documentaries to raise funds to collaborate with shelters that house large animals that are rescued.