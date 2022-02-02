Andrew Garfield hid his appearance in Spider-Man from Emma Stone

But the actors who dressed as Spider-Man in the past kept the secret, even from those who were their sentimental partners.

Much has been said about the appearance of Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home; but the information was not confirmed.

The secret was kept until the premiere of the filmwhich has been a success and has become one of the highest grossing films in history.

Andrew Garfield revealed that Emma Stonewho was his partner in the saga and in real life, contacted him to reveal if he would appear in the new installment of spider-man.

“Emma Stone kept texting me: ‘Are you in this new movie from Spidey?’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. When she found out, he called me moron”, were Andrew’s words as he laughed.

Andrew Garfield reveals he kept denying Emma Stone that he was in #SpiderManNoWayHomepic.twitter.com/rn3vdqs0nx

— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 17, 2022

The actors had a relationship during the filming of “The Amazing Spider-Man”, becoming one of the most beloved couples in all Hollywood.

In addition, it is one of the most remembered tragic moments in the Spider-Man films: the death of Gwen Stacygirlfriend of Peter Parker.

Now, the question arises of what Stone’s reaction would have been when seeing the scene of the spider-man Andrew saves the now MJ from death, in a nod to the second installment of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ when the spider fails to save his Gwen, played by Emma.

Photo Film The Amazing Spider-Man