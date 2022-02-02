André Jardine, new coach of Atlético de San Luis

André Jardine won the gold medal with Brazil at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

MEXICO — André Jardine is the new DT of Athletic of San Luis. The Brazilian director, winner of the gold medal with Brazil in Tokyo 2020, He will take the reins of the Potosí team, sources revealed to ESPN Digital.

The 42-year-old strategist has commanded Inter Y U-20 Guild, in addition to Sao Paulo, where he had an internship. In 2019 he took over the Canarinha Sub-23which was prepared for the Olympic Games in 2020, but due to the pandemic, these were held until 2021.

André Jardine will lead Atlético San Luis in Clausura 2022. AP

In the Semifinals, Jardine and Brazil realized Mexicodirected by Jaime Lozano in the summer fair.

“I try to Brazil-Mexico like a great world derby. Two very traditional squads with an offensive style. Mexico always shows up with a strong squad. In the World Cup (2018), we faced them in a very difficult match. In the Olympic Games and in youth tournaments they are very traditional, U-20, U-17, we just had the U-17 World Cup final against Mexico, it’s a derby,” Jardine said before the match against the Olympic Tri.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

While, Athletic Saint Louis He has had a poor start in the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX; The team from Potosí not only lost its first three duels of the contest, but also has not scored.

Athletic Saint Louis I had other options like Robert Dante Siboldi, Hector Altamirano, Luis Zubeldia Y Gustavo Poetbut in the end he decided on the Brazilian, who should arrive in Mexico in the next few hours.