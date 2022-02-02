Analysts expect growth of only 2.2% in 2022 – El Financiero

Analysts were pessimistic about the start of the economy this year, given the weakness of recent months, and the impact of the omicron variant, which is already reflected in some indicators for January, for which they also again cut forecasts for growth by 2022.

According to the ‘Survey on the Expectations of Specialists in Economics of the Private Sector’ of the Bank of Mexico, it is estimated that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow 0.79 percent in the first quarter, compared to the previous quarter. For the second semester it is estimated that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will improve its performance, to 0.99 percent. This, after the fall reported in the second half of 2021.

Amín Vera, director of economic analysis at BW Capital, indicated that this 2022 has started weakly, since since last year some key indicators of the economy have slowed down.

Monex analysts pointed out that the data that has been released for January warn of severe effects on economic activity, due to the exponential increase in Covid-19 infections.

They estimated that the IGAE could fall 0.7 percent in January and the quarter points to a variation close to zero percent, after having fallen for two consecutive quarters.

Citibanamex analysts foresee a slow recovery of the economy in the first quarter, due to the effects of the omicron variant and the lack of propellants for domestic demand.

Meanwhile, Banco Base analysts pointed out that the increase in Covid cases affected mobility in January, which caused new disruptions in economic activity, so it is likely that a deterioration in the pace of recovery was observed.

(Special)

Lower growth in 2022

The Economy of mexico could grow up to 2.2 percent this 2022, according to the estimate of analysts consulted by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

The figure is lower than previously estimated. Last December, specialists considered that the country would grow 2.77 percent for this year.

The expectation of growth by 2023 it also decreased: while in December it was considered that the country would grow 2.15 percent, in the new January survey they agreed that the figure will be 2.10 percent.

In its latest quarterly report, which covers the July-September 2021 period, the Central Bank estimated that GDP will stand at 3.2 percent by 2022.

Alain Jaimes, economist for Signum Research, commented that they recently adjusted their growth forecasts for this entire year, from 2.1 to 1.8 percent, derived from the persistent uncertainty that exists globally due to the coronavirus and its variants, as well as the conditions more restrictive monetary policies, as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to start the rate hike cycle in March.

He added that, to this are added the low levels of investment that have been seen in our country, which reduce economic growth.

Pamela Díaz, economist for Mexico at BNP Paribas, pointed out that a growth of 2.0 percent is anticipated for this year, due to the fact that the disruptions in the productive chains are expected to extend at least in the first half of the year. They also foresee a slowdown in consumption due to high inflation and a deterioration in the labor market, to which is added the expectation that fixed investment will remain weak.

For Amín Vera, the adjustment in the economic forecasts is a consequence of the downward trend of practically all the macroeconomic indicators reported by the INEGI throughout the second half of 2021, “including those that at some point were considered as the potential engines of reactivation,” he added.

“If you add to that list the historical outflow of capital, the deterioration of foreign direct investment flows, an environment of sustained inflation above 7 percent per year and the continuous differences with strategic trading partners, such as the US and Canada, by the consequences of frankly crazy public policies, such as the most recent electricity reform proposal; there is no way to obtain a positive balance, ”he stressed, which is why at BW Capital they do not rule out lowering the forecast they currently maintain of between 2 and 3 percent for this year.

Expect more inflation and rates

Meanwhile, for 2022, specialists consulted by Banxico expect inflation to reach 4.27 percent at the end of the year, from 4.16 percent in the previous survey.

For 2023, the general price level would rise 3.76 percent, compared to the 3.6 percent previously expected.

Regarding the funding interest rate, the forecast is that it will end the year at 6.75 percent, above the previous forecast of 6.25 percent, and for 2023 it is expected to close at 7.0 percent.

Regarding the exchange rate, analysts expect it to close 2022 at 21.32 pesos per dollar, 33 cents less than what was estimated in December. Regarding 2023, they estimate that the closing will be 21.61 pesos per dollar.