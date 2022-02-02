Ana Botín confirms that Santander will bid for Banamex, but will not issue new shares

The president of Banco Santander, Ana Botinconfirmed this Wednesday that the Spanish group intends to participate in the sale process of Banamex, the Mexican subsidiary of citialthough he stressed that in no case would the group issue new shares to carry out a possible acquisition.

During the presentation of annual results to analysts, Botín assured that the bank he heads is focused on discipline and allocation of capital and on increasing shareholder remuneration, turning share buybacks into a relevant tool and increasing the cash dividend in the future.

In this regard, he clarified that Santander is not considering in any case issuing new shares, neither for a possible acquisition of Banamex nor for any other event.

“What we’re going to do is buy back shares. It wouldn’t make any sense to buy back shares and then start issuing new shares, so we don’t intend to issue shares for any acquisition at this time with the stock at the current level,” he explained.

Although the president of Santander has assured that the group is “very satisfied” with the organic growth they are having, she has confirmed that she hopes to participate in the sale process of Banamex in Mexico. “When the process begins, of course, we intend to participate in it, but we do not consider in any case, with this share price, issuing shares,” she insisted.

Santander intends to maintain a ‘fully loaded’ CET1 capital ratio above 12% throughout 2022 and during all quarters, which allows it to “grow profitably and reward shareholders more as they increase the benefits”.

To questions from analysts about how they would finance the possible operation and what the schedule would be, Botín said he was unaware of the process, but he expects it to be long and not start until at least the third quarter of 2022.

He stated that in Santander they have not specifically analyzed the cost synergies that they could obtain with the purchase of Citi’s consumer and corporate banking business in Mexico, because “it is too early”, but he acknowledged that the group follows its competitors for years. “We know its metrics, so we have an idea, but we’re not looking at it specifically right now because it’s too soon,” he told analysts.

Exit of uncompetitive businesses in the US

The president of Banco Santander has celebrated that the results for the 2021 financial year bring the bank closer to meeting the objectives set at Investor Day 2019. Looking ahead to 2022, the entity will continue to focus on growth, profitability and return to shareholders.

To this end, among other things, the group will continue to reallocate capital between segments and countries, but also towards the most profitable and higher-margin businesses. In this sense, Botín advanced that they hope to generate “new business opportunities” in North America and abandon some businesses where the entity does not have sufficient scale, focusing on those in which they are competitive.

The directive did not reveal details about these businesses that it will abandon in the United States and the benefit that this will bring, since it will give more detail in a special presentation that it will dedicate to the strategy in New York. “We will announce it in several weeks and we will give you all the details,” he said.

It will increase the ‘pay out’ to 50% in the long term

In line with the shareholder remuneration policy approved last September, Santander will remunerate shareholders with 40% of ordinary profit for 2021divided equally between cash dividend and share repurchase.

The first payment of some 1,700 million euros was made last November, divided between a cash dividend of 4.85 euro cents per share and a repurchase of shares for 841 million euros. The amount of the second payment against 2021 will be announced in the coming weeks.

Botín has explained that the shareholder remuneration charged to 2022 will also be 40% and will be distributed equally between cash dividend and share repurchase, while in the long term the intention is to raise the ‘pay out’ to 50% , also divided between repurchases and cash payments and maintaining the CET1 capital ratio above 12 percent.

“We want to expand shareholder remuneration and we foresee an improvement in profitability. If it happens, and we are sure it will, we would increase the dividend per share and continue with the repurchases. Right now, the intention is that they be at 50 %-50% for next year. We also aim to increase total shareholder return with a payout of around 50% including buyback, but that’s all we can say for now,” Botin said.