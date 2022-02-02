Amnesty International accuses Israel of imposing “apartheid” on Palestinians

The organization points out in a new report that Tel Aviv has been exercising policies of discrimination and oppression towards the Palestinian population since the creation of the Israeli state in 1948.

The human rights organization Amnesty International (AI) has published this Tuesday an extensive report entitled ‘Israeli apartheid against the Palestinian population: Cruel system of domination and crime against humanity’ in which it analyzes in detail the “discriminatory” policies of the State from Israel to the Palestinians.

“Since its creation in 1948, the successive governments of Israel have created and maintained a system of laws, policies and practices designed to oppress and dominate the Palestinian population,” the document states.

“This system manifests itself in different ways in the different areas where Israel exercises control over the rights of the Palestinian population, but the intention is always the same: privileging the Jewish Israeli population at the expense of the Palestinians,” the authors summarize.

To substantiate these claims, the text mentions a phrase from March 2019 by former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Israel it is not a State of all its citizens […] [sino] the nation state of the Jewish people and only of this”.

Obstacles that prevent the normal life of Palestinians

The NGO summarized that the authorities of the Hebrew country carry out policies typical of an ‘apartheid’ through four strategies main ones: fragmentation into domains of control to keep Palestinians apart; dispossession of land and property; segregation and control; and deprivation of economic and social rights.

In particular, the authors of the report refer to the protests in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, which occurred in May of last year against the eviction of Arab families, pointing out that these events “were representative of the oppression that the Palestinian population has suffered every day for decades”.

In this sense, AI indicated that there are more than six million Palestinian refugees, while in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories thousands of people run the “imminent risk of losing their home.” According to the organization, such a situation is due to “a vicious circle“which is that the Israeli authorities require Palestinians to obtain a permit before building a house, but they are rarely granted it, compared to Jewish applicants.

‘Many Palestinian people are forced to build without permission. Israel tears down Palestinian homes because they have been built’illegally‘. Israel uses these discriminatory urban planning and zoning policies to create unbearable living conditions.”

An impartial approach?

Even before the document was officially published, the Israeli authorities questioned the impartiality of the AI ​​report, calling it “false and anti-Semitic”, as well as denying all the accusations against it.

“It is not a human rights organization, but another radical organization that echoes propaganda without seriously checking the facts. Instead of seeking the truth, Amnesty echoes the same lies that are shared by terrorist organizations,” he said. Foreign Minister of the country, Yair Lapid, quoted by The Times of Israel.

Lapid admitted that Israel not a “perfect” statebut stressed that it is a democratic country “committed to international law, open to criticismwith a free press and a strong and independent judiciary”.

For her part, AI Secretary General Agnes Callamarad defended the report’s conclusions and rejected accusations of lack of objectivity.

“Israel’s cruel policies of segregation, expropriation and exclusion in all the territories under its control clearly constitute an ‘apartheid’Callamard concluded.