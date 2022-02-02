Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Apartheid for Treatment of Palestinians, Provoking Strong Response

Alexandra Ferguson

Jerusalem (CNN) Amnesty International is the latest human rights organization to accuse Israel of apartheid over its treatment of Palestinians, prompting an angry response from Israel, which denounced the report as anti-Semitic.

Amnesty’s nearly 300-page report, released on Tuesday, details “inhumane or cruel acts of forcible transfer, administrative detention, torture, unlawful killings and serious injuries, and the denial of basic rights and freedoms or persecution committed against the Palestinian population.” ”, creating “an institutionalized regime of systematic oppression and domination over the Palestinians”.

“Amnesty International concludes that the State of Israel regards and treats Palestinians as an inferior non-Jewish racial group,” the report states.

Like two recent reports focusing on the same issue, by the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem and the New York-based Human Rights Watch, Amnesty’s report examines Israel’s policy both in the Palestinian territories, occupied land by Israel since 1967 but never formally annexed, as in Israel.

“Since its creation in 1948, Israel has pursued an explicit policy of establishing and maintaining Jewish demographic hegemony and maximizing its control over the land for the benefit of Jewish Israelis,” the report states.

Even before the report was formally released, Israel denounced it as “false and biased.”

In an online briefing with journalists held before the report’s release, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said that Amnesty was “using double standards and demonization to delegitimize Israel’s existence as the homeland of the Jewish people.”

“These are the exact components that modern anti-Semitism is made of,” the Foreign Office said in a separate statement.

That response was echoed in a joint statement by several US Jewish groups on Sunday, including the American-Israeli Public Affairs Committee and the Anti-Defamation League, which claimed that the Amnesty document “feeds anti-Semites around the world who they seek to undermine the only Jewish country on earth, while discrediting and downplaying the horrific suffering of apartheid South Africa.”

The term apartheid originated in South Africa, where a system of racial segregation and “separate development” was official policy between 1948 and 1994. The system was designed to confine non-whites to “self-governing bantustans,” stripping them of their citizenship, with a system of passes and identity documents that controlled where non-whites could travel and work.

Israel has always rejected comparisons with apartheid-era South Africa. Even some staunch Israeli critics of the occupation have argued that discrimination against Palestinians does not amount to intentional or institutional racism and is the result of legitimate security fears.

clash of words

This clash of words, and the efforts to assert them, has increasingly come to characterize perceptions of the conflict within and outside the region.

Although the Israeli government’s response to earlier reports by B’Tselem and HRW was critical, Haiat acknowledged that he is concerned that the apartheid narrative is taking hold, prompting a more aggressive approach this time.

“Of course, there is concern that people will believe these false accusations,” Haiat said.

He noted that Israel’s current government, which for the first time includes Arab lawmakers in its ranks, is proof of what he called Israel’s inclusive democracy.

But many Palestinian activists believe those arguments are no longer valid and see public opinion shifting in their favor.

They point to the demonstrations in the United States and around the world last year in support of Palestinian families facing the threat of forced eviction from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

“The world is coming to the realization that for human beings who live in the land between the river and the sea, levels of freedoms and rights are defined by ethnic identity,” Salem Barahmeh, executive director of the Institute, told CNN. Palestine for Public Diplomacy, based in Ramallah.

The accusation of anti-Semitism by supporters of Israel has also become a highly controversial issue.

Although research clearly points to a rise in anti-Semitism around the world, many believe the word is misused and has lost value.

Israel’s former ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon was recently ridiculed for accusing actress Emma Watson of anti-Semitism after she posted a photo of a pro-Palestinian demonstration online along with the words “Solidarity is a verb.”

“No kidding, we are at a point where just posting a vague photo referencing solidarity with Palestinians on Instagram gets you labeled an anti-Semite,” MSNBC host and former CNN journalist Ayman tweeted. Mohyeldin.

However, at the level of international diplomacy, there is little sign that the battle over the apartheid label is having much of an impact.

This Monday, the United States refuted the characterization of Israel in the Amnesty report.

Before reading the report, US State Department spokesman Ned Price told a State Department briefing that describing Israel as an apartheid state “is not language that we have used, nor that we will never use”. Price added that the administration would not comment further until it had a chance to read the full report.

The report also coincided with the first trip by an Israeli head of state to the United Arab Emirates, underlining Israel’s recent diplomatic achievements.

Notes from President Isaac Herzog’s two-day trip to the UAE made no reference to any discussion of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

