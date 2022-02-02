America, among the 12 teams that spent the most in the world in the winter transfer market

The Eagles are the only team from the American continent among the 12 that spent the most on transfers in the winter market. Tigres is ranked 25th

America closed the winter market among the 12 teams in the world that spent the most to strengthen themselves, above clubs like Manchester City. The Eagles invested 23.76 million dollars during the winter market, money that they used to acquire five soccer players, including Mauro Lainez, whose purchase option was valid with Tijuana.

According to Transfermarkt, specialized site, the Eagles disbursed 23.76 million dollars. Diego Valdés was his biggest expense with a total of 11.66 million dollars that Santos was paid for the Chilean

The second most valuable was Juan Otero, also from Santos, for whom they disbursed 4.40 million dollars, followed by the 3.85 million dollars to exercise the purchase option of Mauro Lainez, the 2.86 million dollars that they invested in Alejandro Zendejas, the 990 thousand dollars by Jorge Meré; while Jonathan dos Santos arrived as a free agent.

With the 23.76 million dollars, America It is located in the twelfth position of clubs that spent the most in the winter market, list that is led by Newcastle, who disbursed 112.31 million dollars to reinforce its squad for the second part of the 2021/2022 season of the Premier League.

The ‘Magpies’ broke the market with four signings. They paid $46.31 million for Bruno Guimaraes, $33 million for Chris Wood, $16.50 million for Kieran Trippier and the same amount for Dan Burn.

Juventus was another of the teams that exceeded one hundred million dollars in the winter market. The Italian team spent 89.76 million dollars to add Dusan Vlahovic to their ranks, in addition to 9.46 million dollars for Denis Zakaria and 8.25 million dollars for Federico Gatti.

It highlights that Tigres is located on the twenty-fifth rung of the list with the 13.20 million dollars they spent to hire Jesús Angulo (7.70 million dollars) and Sebastián Córdova (5.50 million dollars), since it is unknown what they paid for Yeferson Solteldo and Igor Lichnovsky .