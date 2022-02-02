Álvaro Fidalgo, Juan Otero and Diego Valdés the protagonists of the day

The Eagles of America prepare with the mind set on Athletic Saint Louis, his next opponent for date four of Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX. For this reason, the helmsman Santiago Solari progressively intensifies the practices in the facilities of the complex located in the neighborhood of Coapa.

In particular, on the day of this Tuesday, February 1st, 96 hours after what will be the clash against the group of Marcelo Mendez Russo, three punctual players took the attention. Is that the official account of Twitter paid particular attention to Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo, to Chilean Diego Valdes and the Colombian Juan Ferney Otero.

By the way, the last two mentioned, who are part of the five reinforcements they acquired the Eagles of America in this winter market MX League, will already be available to the Little Indian for the commitment that will take place in the Aztec stadium, therefore, like Jorge Mere, they will be able to take their first step as elements of the Nest.

A possible return vs. Athletic Saint Louis

After overcoming the symptoms of Covid-19 that marginalized him from the two commitments disputed so far by the Eagles of America at Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX, Bruno Valdez he already trains alongside his peers and, yes Santiago Solari considers it, it may be among the concentrates for crossing with the Athletic Saint Louis.

When do America vs. Atlético de San Luis for Grita México C22 of Liga MX?

The Eagles of America by Santiago Solari receive to atletico de San Luis at the Azteca Stadium, to play one of the matches scheduled for day four of the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX. It will take place on Saturday February 5 at 7:00 p.m. CDMX and will be broadcast by TUDN.