all the actors incarnated as Batman

In recent weeks, Warner has made it clear that batman it’s a sophisticated take on the character’s backstory. Especially, because for the first time it will be a journey through the youth of a hero. Also because of his long heritage as a detective, an immediate reflection of the comic. Beyond all of his technological weapons, the most powerful aspect of Batman’s personality is his intelligence. And Reeves decided that this will be the main attribute in a film that will integrate several of the essential points of his mythology.

But in addition, there will also be another face behind the mask. This time Robert Pattinson will be in charge of embodying DC’s favorite antihero. The actor joins a long tradition of actors who have left their mark on the history of television and cinema. In reality, Batman has always been a coveted and complicated role. One that also went through all kinds of pressures, transformations and considerable evolution for decades since its first adaptation.

So far ten actors have taken the place, in addition to the different adaptations in vocal talent for the animated universe. A long journey not only through the character’s history, but also through cinema. From dark and disturbing interpretations, to the lightest and funniest. There are a wide variety of versions of Batman, as if to shore up his place as a dark symbol in pop culture.

Lewis G Wilson

At just 23 years old, he was the first and so far youngest actor to play Batman. In 1943, Columbia Pictures decided to adapt the story into a 15-part series. It was still not very clear either the tone or the way in which the antihero would be shown on the small screen. In the comic I had already delved into the duality of Bruce Wayne as a playboy that hid a dark side.

And in fact, her gloomy and attractive image was one of the reasons that caught the attention of the producers. But, the selection of Wilson (short and chubby) drew derision. He was called “fat and barrel-shaped,” which made Wilson furious and even threatened not to continue with the series. But the least of the problems was the mockery of his physical appearance. The show had a plot slow, unclear and strangely ambiguous. He never managed to express the moral conflicts of Batman, so in vogue in the middle of the age of great Hollywood police dramas. Finally, and once the series was over, Wilson was no longer part of the batman universe.

