all the actors incarnated as Batman

In recent weeks, Warner has made it clear that batman it’s a sophisticated take on the character’s backstory. Especially, because for the first time it will be a journey through the youth of a hero. Also because of his long heritage as a detective, an immediate reflection of the comic. Beyond all of his technological weapons, the most powerful aspect of Batman’s personality is his intelligence. And Reeves decided that this will be the main attribute in a film that will integrate several of the essential points of his mythology.

But in addition, there will also be another face behind the mask. This time Robert Pattinson will be in charge of embodying DC’s favorite antihero. The actor joins a long tradition of actors who have left their mark on the history of television and cinema. In reality, Batman has always been a coveted and complicated role. One that also went through all kinds of pressures, transformations and considerable evolution for decades since its first adaptation.

So far ten actors have taken the place, in addition to the different adaptations in vocal talent for the animated universe. A long journey not only through the character’s history, but also through cinema. From dark and disturbing interpretations, to the lightest and funniest. There are a wide variety of versions of Batman, as if to shore up his place as a dark symbol in pop culture.

Lewis G Wilson

At just 23 years old, he was the first and so far youngest actor to play Batman. In 1943, Columbia Pictures decided to adapt the story into a 15-part series. It was still not very clear either the tone or the way in which the antihero would be shown on the small screen. In the comic I had already delved into the duality of Bruce Wayne as a playboy that hid a dark side.

And in fact, her gloomy and attractive image was one of the reasons that caught the attention of the producers. But, the selection of Wilson (short and chubby) drew derision. He was called “fat and barrel-shaped,” which made Wilson furious and even threatened not to continue with the series. But the least of the problems was the mockery of his physical appearance. The show had a plot slow, unclear and strangely ambiguous. He never managed to express the moral conflicts of Batman, so in vogue in the middle of the age of great Hollywood police dramas. Finally, and once the series was over, Wilson was no longer part of the batman universe.

A curious data? Michael G. Wilson, son of the actor, is the executive producer of the saga James Bond and the architect of several of his best strategies.

Robert Lowery

Although the experience with Wilson’s adaptation was not entirely satisfactory, Columbia Pictures decided to insist. This time around, he tried to iron out the problems of the original show and hire a much older actor. And also, and just in case, one with obvious physical attractiveness. Batman & Robin premiered in 1949 with a central character who was much more like his comic book version. And although it was not a success, it did arouse the interest of the public and garnered positive reviews. Even Lowery’s Batman starred in DC’s first crossover. In 1956 he was the guest star in the series The Adventures of Superman.

Adam West

Batman received some modifications on paper that were reflected in his version on television. His tone became less gloomy and even the publisher insisted on changing his interpretation of violence. The result was a new perspective on the character. And in the joyous sixties, Adam West was the titular actor of the character in the already classic series. With a curious sense of humor and quirky staging, West’s Batman became iconic.

Opinions are mixed on this little pop culture gem that brought Batman to a new audience. One also much younger and who accepted his colorful and sometimes cheesy personality without problems. With a 1966 movie and several animated series, it may not be the purists’ favorite adaptation, but it is the most recognizable.

Michael Keaton

After West’s portrayal of Batman — and the weight it brought to the character in Hollywood — no producer wanted to take a chance on a new adaptation. Much less with a large-scale project that involved a considerable investment. Twenty years would pass until finally one of the many ideas came to fruition. On this occasion, it would be a dark and gloomy version. One that would also be directed by a director already known by then for his gloomy and elegant style. Tim Burton didn’t seem like the obvious choice, but he was convenient enough to make Batman a hit.

That despite the insistence of the fans of the antihero that Michael Keaton, selected for the role, was “a mistake”. The uproar surrounding the selection was such that the Warner Bros. offices received more than 50,000 rejection letters. Keaton was considered too short, skinny, and unathletic to play Gotham’s caped crusader. Even when Batman co-creator Bob Kane joined the production team and approved the casting, the problems continued. Several fans paid for newspaper ads in local and national newspapers to complain about Keaton’s “ordinary look.”

Ultimately, the film was a success and Keaton stunned with his performance. Years later, producer Jon Peters would remember the controversy and confessed that he always he knew that Keaton “was perfect” for the role. “Batman’s image is that of a big guy. But I wanted a real person to put on this weird armor. A funny and scary guy. Both are from Keaton. He has that explosive, insane side.”

Val Kilmer

Both Burton-directed films became box-office hits, but he chose not to return for a third. The same thing happened with Keaton, who he considered that he did not have much “to say” without the participation of the filmmaker. Turned into a lucrative franchise, the role of Batman became one of the most coveted in Hollywood.

All of the above caused a total change of direction in the saga. Joel Schumacher was hired for the third part and his first move was to hire Val Kilmer. The actor had impressed the director with his performance in the Western Tombstone and for Kilmer it was “a golden opportunity”. But things went awry almost immediately: Kilmer’s behavior became a source of tension on the set. On the other hand, Schumacher decided to completely remake the visual version of the franchise scrapping most of Burton’s aesthetic decisions.

The result was explosive. The franchise lost coherence and became an odd mix of Camp and mixed aesthetic allusions. In the end, Kilmer ended up resigning after only playing Batman once.

George Clooney

batmanforever It was not a box office disaster but it did make it clear that the franchise was going through difficult times. So the producers’ decision to hire George Clooney, who by 1997 was a star in the making, had some damage control. Nevertheless, batman and robin it turned into a nightmare. From the extravagant and nonsensical script, even the camp aesthetic. Everything in the film was nonsense that buried any intention of continuing the saga. Years later, Clooney regretted taking part in the film and called the production “a waste of money.”

Christian bale

And when Batman seemed entombed in the most awkward spaces of incomplete projects, Christopher Nolan redeemed the character completely. He didn’t just take over the entire project and turn it into a sober work of fiction. He also hired Christian Bale, a method actor who gave the character a ferocity and depth unknown. Nolan would later say that the actor “had exactly the balance of dark and light that we were looking for.”

Will Arnett

In 2013, the satire The Lego Movie, featured Batman with the vocal talents of Will Arnett. And what at first seemed like an occasional joke, became a weird mix of mocking irony and character revision. Arnett, known for Arrested Development, created a curious journey through the nuances of Batman. In 2017, The LEGO Batman Movie it showed all the possibilities of the character and also Arnett’s ability to make him interesting.

Ben Affleck

With the Nolan trilogy over, the search for a new Batman began. Y Zack Snyder found his in Ben Affleck. It was a curious confluence between a director with a particular aesthetic and discursive sense, together with an actor of considerable talent. However, the choice baffled fans and there were protests about it. Most considered him an actor without enough nuance for an ambiguous character. Also that Affleck was unable to get past Bale, that had given a rare depth to the antihero.

Despite protests, Affleck is so far the darkest and most violent version of the character. Especially because of his resemblance to the brutal version of Frank Miller in The Dark Knight Returns, one of Snyder’s reference points. Without a doubt, the version closest to the dark man of a more mature Batman.

Robert Pattinson

After successive critical disasters, the public confrontation between Snyder and Warner, Ben Affleck ended his cycle with some haste. For the new reinvention of the superhero, director Matt Reeves chose Robert Pattinson. The English actor, who began his career in teenage sagas like Harry Potter Y Twilightbecame an actor dedicated to independent cinema.

According to Reeves, his version of Batman will be the youngest and most violent of all. Also, the one more focused on his need for justice over his thirst for revenge.

Four voices for Batman that you probably don’t know

In 1968, Olan Soule was the voice of the antihero in the animated series The Batman/Superman Hour. Another vocal talent for Batman and also, from the world of animation, is that of Kevin Conroy, who made his debut in 1992. Finally, Will Friedle is also found in the series batman beyond and Diedrich Bader in 65 episodes of Batman: The Brave And The Bold.