All Star with photo with Ana Lago

Yesterday began the biggest season in the history of exathlon, the summit of five great editions, where the champions and finalists of each one meet.

The first season of Exathlon: All Star It is full of athletes who have shone in the most demanding circuits of Mexican television, which guarantees the highest level of competition.

And it is that all are willing to defend their place in

Exathlon: All Star

, but on the first day of competition we had sad news with the departure of a blue legend.

MACKY DID NOT WANT TO END THE CIRCUIT! He ran into trouble midway through and decided to no longer continue the battle.

Macky leaves Exatlón: All Star due to health problems

Yesterday the blue legends got off to a great start by winning the first Stronghold of the season, but at the same time they were hit hard with the departure of Macky.

The finalist of the first season and leader of the Pathfinders in the fifth edition had to leave the beaches that have seen her shine in each of the circuits, as she has presented health problems in recent weeks.

The doctors told me: ‘It was very irresponsible of you to return to Exatlón to compete.’ Obviously I already cried, it has been very hard to accept this situation, but I think that for the first time I have to think about my health first. What I have right now are those mixed feelings, of course I wanted to stay here…

I have to go back, but thank God, new energies arrive that totally tie in with the team. I’m leaving super happy, I’m very calm about what they’re going to do…

Macky rules out rivalry with Ana Lago in Exatlón

Clearing up any doubts about a bad relationship between Anne Lake Y macky, the athletes who starred in a great sports rivalry in the first season of Exatlón, appeared in a photo together, which La Amazona shared, making it clear that she will miss competing against the gymnast.