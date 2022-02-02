Alejandro Mayorga does not understand the lack of minutes in Chivas that cost him the Olympic process

The defender still cannot find an explanation for the lack of minutes in Guadalajara, which deprived him of going to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Alexander Mayorgasoccer player Blue Cross, admits that his career has not reached the expected level due to lack of regularity. However, he does not understand the reasons why he lost playing time when he returned to Chivasafter he had been the undisputed starter in the Pumas that reached the final of the Guard1anes Apertura 2020, something that he considers reduced his aspirations to be part of the Mexican team that attended the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“I had every intention of having that regularity, that continuity. Everyone has a different process, each player. the return to Chivaswell, I think I lacked minutes to continue in the process of Olympics, which was the closest thing I had. I was in the Pre-Olympic, I was also in the Olympic process and in the last list I was left out. I don’t really know what the reason was, but I do consider that the lack of minutes that came to affect it a little”, stated the footballer who still belongs to the Guadalajarabut is on loan for a year to Blue Cross with option to buy.

The defender still cannot find an explanation for the lack of minutes in Guadalajara, which deprived him of going to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. imago7

That semester you are referring to Mayorgathe right-back came from having been runner-up with Pumas in the Guard1anes Apertura 2020. He returned to Chivas for the Guard1anes Clausura 2021, but he only played 10 games, eight of them as a starter; while in the Apertura 2021 his participation increased to 13 duels, nine of them from the beginning, but he ended up going to the Machine in the winter market.

Mayorga recounted how it was that he arrived at the Blue Crossa team with which he currently has 46 minutes of play in Clausura 2022, a contest in which he has only been available in two games, since he missed the opening day due to injury.

“The one who gives me the news is Ricardo Peláez, he is the one who tells me about the possibility of coming here, that there was the interest of Blue Cross. In talks with my representative and between clubs, well things ended up being defined. I know that it is a great team, it is an opportunity to grow in football and personally and obviously, in an institution like this, doing things well and if a good team result is added, you know that you can approach a call of selection, which is something that I want very much”.