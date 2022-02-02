After poisoning, “shamans” of ancestral medicine are charged with murder

NOGALES, SON.- The two people who said they were “shamans” of ancestral medicine were consigned late Monday night by the homicide crimewhen declaring guilty of supplying in a ritual frog poison from Peru to a woman who died last Saturday.

Official sources reported that those consigned are John Paul N. 41 years old and Juan Diego of 30, who were interned in Cereso II of this border of Nogales, Sonora, by the crime of intentional homicide.

This authority announced that These types of clandestine events are not regulated by any health authority and they are only contemplated within the ethnic groups that practice it in an ancestral way, and Under no circumstances is your profit allowed outside these places.

As part of the investigations into the death of Pearl, 31 years old, it was confirmed that a Public Ministry of the FGJE, in coordination with Municipal, State and National Guard authorities, conducted a search of a ranch located on the road to Mascareñas, last Sunday night.

It was revealed that on the property, located on the road to Mascareñas, where the supposed ritual took place, several artifacts were found, such as pipes Y other tools and instruments made from bamboo, as well as other clues.

It is worth mentioning that until now the Attorney General of the State of Sonora in this border It has not revealed what was the substance or toxin that caused the woman’s death.

However, it is documented that the alleged murderers involved, who said they were shamans, assured the authorities in their statement that it was the poison frog of Peru.