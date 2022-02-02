Adele, about to buy Sylvester Stallone’s mansion, the most expensive in Beverly Park

There is already a serious offer on the table: the mansion that Sylvester Stallone put up for sale just a year ago, as we anticipated in La Vanguardia, for an insane amount, is about to change hands. The buyer is the singer Adele, who even significantly lowering the delusional initial figure, 106 million euros, seems to have convinced the burly actor. According to the TMZ portal, she only has to approve the inspection reports and the house will be hers for 51.5 million, less than half of what the actor who played Rocky Balboa asked for.

Beverly Park in Beverly Hills is the pinnacle of privacy. Simon Berlin

The house is at the end of a dead end street. Simon Berlin

It is a Mediterranean-style mansion of almost 2,000 m2, eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms on a plot of just over 14,000 m2 in Beverly Park, an ultra-exclusive community in the already inaccessible 90210 district, Beverly Hills, and where Denzel Washington has a home , The Rock, Justin Bieber, Magic Johnson, Mark Wahlberg and Sofia Vergara.

Among them all, Stallone’s has the advantage of being at the end of a cul-de-sac and on an exceptionally long private driveway, away from neighboring houses. It’s also one of the few local properties with an infinity pool with spectacular city views, features that are sure to add to its value, as well as an extensive renovation Stallone undertook.

The living room, decorated in an avant-garde style. Simon Berlin

Living room, with the kitchen type office in the background. Simon Berlin

This photo proves that Stallone has lived in the house and refurbished it in his own image. Simon Berlin

Cinema. Simon Berlin

From this room you can see a large part of Los Angeles. Simon Berlin

Although the property was on the market for 71 million for a while, the American press continues to consider the amount that Adele will likely pay to be little more than a robbery, and which will be the highest ever paid in Beverly Park. In any case, Adele’s portfolio is solvent: it is estimated that she has been able to amass a fortune of around 350 million euros, part of which she has invested in a complex of three houses, precisely, in Beverly Hills.

Meeting room. Rila