Action! You Can Cast ‘Harry Potter’ Spells With Your Phone And Here’s How It Works – CINEMABLEND

Even if you didn’t get your letter from Hogwarts, now you can feel a little more like a wizard or witch by using your phone as a wand.

Take it now, the letter to go to study at hogwarts never came and never will. However, not going to the school of magic and sorcery in Harry Potter does not prevent you from casting spells as a wizard or witch. Now, new technologies make it possible for you to feel the same as hermione granger (Emma Watson), Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) when they drew their wand and shouted “Action!”. You just need an iPhone and tell Siri one of the spells from the saga created by JK Rowling, she will do the rest. We tell you how you can get it.

Although not all the spells that appear in the books and movies are available, the ones that are available can be of great use to you. On one hand, you can turn on the flashlight of your mobile telling Siri “Lumos” or “Lumos Maxima”. As you may know, these words allow witches and wizards to illuminate the tips of their wands so they can see in dark places.

To turn off the flashlight you must use a counterspell, specifically the word “Nox”. We have tested it and it seems that Siri has trouble understanding it, so if the same thing happens to you, you will have to turn off the mobile flashlight manually or by asking Siri directly which muggle.

“I felt insulted.” The ‘Harry Potter’ actress who did not return to the saga after ‘The Philosopher’s Stone’

The other spell you can use is “Accio”. This will help you open a specific application. For example, if you say to Siri: “Instagram Action”the social network of videos and photos will appear on your screen without touching anything.

OTHER SPELLS TO INCORPORATE IN YOUR MOBILE

If you’re left wanting more and want Siri to react to more spells in the saga, you can also configure your phone to do so. We explain how to do it:

– Be quiet: This spell is used in Harry Potter to leave without a voice the person against whom it is launched. To use it on your phone you must go to shortcuts and click on “All actions”. Once there, look for the one that says “Define concentration mode”. Activate it so that the screen says “Activate Do Not Disturb Until Deactivation” and write “Silent” at the top. Thus, when you cast this spell to Siri, your mobile will activate the “concentration” mode.

– soundus: In Harry Potter, this spell turns the witch or wizard’s wand into a sound amplifier. To get your mobile to increase the volume to 100% you must change, also through the Shortcuts application, the “Adjust Volume” action from 50% to 100%.

– avada kedavra: This is one of the unforgivable curses that appear in the saga about the young magician. Its effect is that it kills whoever receives it, but if you use it on your mobile it will not be lethal and you will be able to lower the brightness of the screen with it. In Shortcuts, find “Define Brightness” and turn it down to 0%.

With this, even if you have not passed through the classrooms of Hogwarts and received the teachings of Minerva McGonagall (MaggieSmith), Severus Snape (Alan Rickman), Remus Lupine (David Thewlis) and Philius Flitwick (Warwick-Davis); you can feel a little less muggle. So take out your cell phone and remember, as Hermione already taught Ron with the Wingardium Leviosathat the correct pronunciation is important.

If you miss the famous saga, you can remember it with the special Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts available at hbo max. Above these lines, you can see the trailer.