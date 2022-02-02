AC Milan is considering 3 options to reinforce the attack

The AC Milan work with an eye on the future. Although the current season has yet to experience its most decisive phase, its board is already searching the market for players who may be interesting for future campaigns.

In this sense, the rossoneri They have prioritized locating a new striker who can reinforce a plot in which the continuity of veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still not certain and in which his other great support, the Frenchman Olivier Giroud, is already on his way to 36 years.

Three alternatives of different origin

according to account today Tuttosport, the lombardos handle at the moment three alternatives. The most attractive, that of a jonathan david (22 years old) who this season has scored 16 goals in 30 official matches with Lille. Since there are two other attractive players in his club, the Milan players are considering launching a triple offer in which central defender Sven Botman and midfielder Renato Sanches would also have a place.

After the Canadian, the Dutchman Noa Lang (22 years old) appears, a striker whom Bruges could let go for around €25 million. Finally, as a third option, there is Andrea Belotti (28), an Italian winger who ends his contract with Torino this summer and who, therefore, could land in San Siro at zero cost.