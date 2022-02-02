A former child star who is now a good actress

Photos: Internet

Havana, Cuba.- At the age of 10, he dazzled the majority by playing his supporting role in the comedy little miss sun, which earned him countless accolades including a supporting Oscar nomination. That year the award was won by Jennifer Hudson with dreamer.

She has already turned 25 and Abigail Breslin began her career in the film signswhen he was only 5, next to Mel Gibson, giving way to a career always praised by critics and applauded by the public.

In 2004 he seconded Damian Lewis to queane. Four years later she accompanied Jodie Foster in Nim’s Island.

Noteworthy is the title. My Sister’s Keeper, where she plays a teenager conceived to be an organ donor for her older sister. She here she rubs shoulders with Alec Baldwin.

Abigail Kathleen Breslin does not run away from the horror genre as part of the cast of zombielandand the cartoon captured her for Priscilla’s voice in Rank.

Nine years ago he joined the cast of the drama Augustnext to Meryl Streep.

At the age of 24, she appears as the imprisoned and manipulative daughter of Matt Damon with the thriller blood issue.

The young actress, model and singer that has occupied us stands out for her innate efficiency.