A casting director sets out to bring diversity to Spanish cinema | Culture

Movements such as #MeToo or Black Lives Matter have questioned the representation of minorities and the plurality of the American audiovisual industry, which in recent years has tried to correct the shortcomings on this flank. There is, however, something that has not changed yet: the lack of diversity in the bodies of the performers who project the canon of beauty. On a red carpet, the vast majority of actors and actresses —especially actresses— meet the hegemonic profile: young, pretty, thin. It is difficult to find other types of bodies that are seen on the street.

Casting directors are the first link for this to change. They act as intermediaries between the interpreters and the producers and directors. If they have a diverse look, the movies are more likely to show different bodies. One of those who has achieved this change is Mireia Juárez (Barcelona, ​​43 years old). She is responsible for the distribution of Maixabel, by Icíar Bollaín, one of the favorites at this year’s Goya Awards. The film narrates the meetings between Maixabel Lasa, the widow of Juan María Jáuregui, and one of the ETA members who participated in his murder. “I am the first technician to enter the film. The first ones who are there are the producer and the director and then me”, she says.

Juarez read the script for maixabel, signed by Bollaín and Isa Campo, and chose two heavyweights of Spanish cinema, Luis Tosar and Blanca Portillo. But she looked for different faces for the rest of the cast. “You have to bet,” she defends proudly. And that bet is based on different ideas or values ​​that later have repercussions in a greater or lesser diversity. She had already worked with the director in The olive, film with which Anna Castillo won the Goya for Best New Actress; in Yuli, with a casting that he had to carry out in Cuba, and in Rose’s wedding. He was always looking for new faces and talents that would reflect ordinary people. “I have been very lucky, because we have been able to get out of the stereotype of a type of woman, of a type of beauty.” Hence the physical diversity of the actresses she usually chooses: Candela Peña, Nathalie Poza, Paula Usero, María Cerezuela and Portillo. “What matters is that you are photogenic, and it doesn’t matter if you are ugly, handsome, have a big nose…”.

Although actors suffer from this discrimination, with women it is more noticeable. According to the study published in 2017 by AISGE, only 37% of the roles in the cinema and 44% on TV are female. Between 2014 and 2016, no actress over the age of 64 had a leading role in film. From the age of 35, the opportunities to work in the Spanish audiovisual sector decrease considerably for women.

Although the stereotypes around women in movies and series have been diluted, the physical subject has not changed so much. “When I was 14 years old, a drama teacher told me that I should settle for fat roles,” said the British actress Kate Winslet at the 2016 Bafta Awards. In 2021 she had another run-in with the publicity of the series in which she starred and for which has won a Golden Globe, Mare of Easttown. They wanted to retouch his photograph to remove his belly in a scene. In Spain, that was experienced by Inma Cuesta in 2015 with a magazine cover that digitally slimmed her down. The beauty canon of women is very different from that of men, they explain from the Union of Actors and Actresses. “That of women has to do with what is the macho culture and we do not escape it in any historical period,” says Berta Ojea, actress and secretary of Equality of this organization.

“I like wrinkles, a natural body with which I feel identified. I have always thought that it was more attractive to make a more realistic cinema, ”says Juárez. “Perhaps I have been lucky because I have worked with many female directors who are committed to this. The projects in which he participated have allowed this type of decision. I have not done Elite, Maybe if I did, they would come to me with very specific requests.” In the Netflix series there is no one who does not meet the canons of thinness, which does not correspond to a normal high school classroom.

Blanca Portillo, in a sequence from ‘Maixabel’.

In addition to Icíar Bollaín, the director of casting has worked with Carla Simón in summer 1993, one of the most complex jobs that required finding two little girls. “It’s one of the craziest I’ve ever done and one of the hardest. When I read the script I told Carla that it was impossible to look for two girls so young, that we had to raise the age. We did tests and we found the smallest one right away, she had a wonderful light. With the older one it was a longer process.”

More racialized papers

With Summer 1993 won the Goya Bruna Cusí, with Rose’s wedding, Nathalie Poza. With The olive, Anna Castillo. “I have a hard time with the awards, I get very angry. This year, on the other hand, I am very happy,” says Juárez. It is not for less: the four protagonists of maixabel they are nominated. “I hope that Blanca Portillo wins and, for a personal thing, Urko Olarzábal. Of course I would like Tosar and María Cerezuela, but perhaps I see them as more complicated. Maria because she has a smaller role than the rest of the actresses”.

At first he admits that they looked for Basque actors and actresses for the leading roles, but finally the decision “fell under its own weight”. One of the complexities of maixabel was to overcome the weight of Homeland, HBO Max series that adapts the novel by Fernando Aramburu and also talks about the Basque conflict. “It was a series in which there were many Basque actors and actresses, we had to look further”.

The representation of trans people or of different races is also the result of the brave bets of the casting directors, and also one of the pending subjects in the audiovisual of our country, although as Juárez acknowledges, things are changing little by little: “Now there are trans characters, more characters with ethnic diversity, but I also think that what is cool is putting diverse characters, even if the script does not mark it. That’s the job of directors casting, to make those proposals. In the end, you have to look for diversity naturally.”