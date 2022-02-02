Before Ben Affleck donned the cowl in 2016, the actor could have played another iconic DC hero in Superman. Cult filmmaker and comic book enthusiast Kevin Smith was behind the project throughout the 1990s.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Smith spoke more about casting Affleck and why the movie ultimately didn’t come to fruition.

A Ben Affleck Superman Movie Was Written By Kevin Smith

Warner Bros. was in the midst of crafting a Superman movie during the 1990s, but Kevin Smith wasn’t the biggest fan of the adaptation’s direction. Exiting Clerks, the cult writer launched his own Superman movie based on The Death of Superman comics.

Smith wanted his old friend and Chasing Amy star Ben Affleck to wear the red and blue spandex to superman lives:

I was writing it for Affleck. Ben was getting hot. As if he were there. I think he had been hired for Armageddon. … Affleck, he’s a fucking giant, like he’s built like a superhero, built like a giant action figure, particularly with the height. And then he puts the muscles there too. So in my head and heart, it was always Ben and Michael Rooker, which was a weird reunion of Mallrats.

But there were several creative differences, as Warner Bros. opted for a darker adaptation that featured Sean Penn as The Last Son of Krypton. Jon Peters was producing the project and supported Penn, who at the time was coming off his Oscar-nominated performance in Dead Man Walking:

[Peters] says, ‘Look at his eyes in that movie, it’s [got] enchanted eyes, the eyes of a killer. And I was like, ‘Dude, it’s Superman. You know, that’s not how most people think of Superman.

As Smith noted, Man of Steel later adapted Superman through this darker tone:

But he wanted to reinvent it. He wanted something gritty, graphic and adult. He basically wanted what Zack Snyder finally did.

Superman Lives finally withered away. But Ben Affleck got to wear the Superman costume in the movie Hollywoodland.

Affleck’s appearance can be seen in the cover photo of this story. The 2006 film wasn’t a DC story per se, but Affleck played George Reeves; the original actor who played Superman on his own television show.

The Academy Award winner eventually recorded his voice in Batman vs Superman. Though it appears the actor’s stance as the Caped Crusader is short-lived, as The Flash will mark the final appearance of Affleck’s Dark Knight iteration.

