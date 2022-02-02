7 Google Chrome extensions that you have to download right now on your computer | Technology

If you are looking for a way to take advantage of the full potential of Google Chrome, we have a series of extensions that you should download right now for your browser.

When using Google Chrome, you have to take into account all the possibilities it offers. And, it is that, it is common to ignore all the additions of this browser created by those of Mountain View.

The easiest and most convenient way to take full advantage of the full potential of Google Chrome is with extensions. If you don’t know what they are, the summary is that they are a kind of applications that are installed in the browser.

We have decided to collect seven of the best extensions that exist so that you can install them on your laptop or desktop computer, they are quite generic so surely there is one that interests you.

Picture-in-Picture Extension

A few years ago Google taught that you could watch videos on any instance. This new way of understanding content was called image in image. What this extension does is convert any video into an image-in-image, so you can watch YouTube while you write in a text document. Link to the extension.

Notion Web Clipper

Notion is one of the most popular applications and it has enormous potential. This potential is so great that, in fact, the extension that we show you is part of the application. What it allows you to do is create a kind of mixed bag with any link you find. Link to the extension.

Google Arts & Culture

Google Arts & Culture is a much purer extension, in fact, it only serves to have a different background every time we enter Google Chrome. The interesting thing about this is that the backgrounds are paintings by famous and recognized artists throughout the world. Link to the extension.

Save image as Type

Many times when downloading an image from the internet we find that the format it has is completely different from what we thought. What this extension does is allow the user to download an image in the format they want, be it JPG, PNG or WebP. Link to the extension.

LanguageTool

If you dedicate yourself to writing or spend time writing texts directly on web pages, it is most likely that you need a text corrector. This extension does just this and allows you to make sure that everything you have typed is correct. Link to the extension.

What Font

This extension is a bit more niche. If you are a graphic designer or you dedicate yourself to something related to the visual, it is most likely that you will be interested. What this extension does is identify the sources of words on a website. Come on, it tells you what font they’re using. Link to the extension.

Panic Button

Panic Button does what its name indicates, it is a panic button that once pressed, what it does is close all the Google Chrome tabs. The best thing about this extension is that once the moment of panic has occurred, the lashes can be recovered. Link to the extension.