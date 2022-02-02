6 VERY worrying points about the “quasi-experiment” that the Government did with thousands of people

the pandemic of covid has been very complicated for all —even for those who were in charge of managing it—but a tremendous scandal is coming out of the government of Mexico City. It is related to Ivermectina controversial medicine that was delivered, with a government seal, to patients in the capital.

But many entanglements have arisen and here we make a summary.

The thing is so complicated that, in a few words, the Ivermectin was prescribed without evidence, without national authorization, without worldwide approval and experimented with people from Mexico City with COVID. So rude.

Surely you have heard of the controversy, so we have prepared 6 points to learn more about the Ivermectinthe entanglements in our country and how it is that the CDMX government submitted data “deliberately false and misleading” to the world.

Let’s take a dive, because it is a story that we should know.

What is Ivermectin?

Ivermectin is in a class of medications called anthelmintics.

It is used, in small doses, extremely controlled, to some worm diseases in humans. It also exists in a topical version for lice. However, its best known version is the veterinary version: a super-concentrated antiparasitic for cows and horses.

During the harsh times of the pandemic, it was tried to be used as a treatment for the most severe cases of COVID.

The problem, the scientists noted, is that the Ivermectin became one of those “miracle medicine”. What does that mean? That she became famous and that the studies she -supposedly- found positive results had serious errors.

Here we share a review of 26 publications on Ivermectin and its errors. At the moment there is no scientific evidence to say that this medicine works for covid.

It is NOT approved… not even in Mexico

Continuing with the lack of evidence of the Ivermectin With respect to covid, it will have to be said that it is not approved for use. Not even in Mexico.

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued an international call for this medicine will not be used in the daily treatment of the disease. That the chilazo not be prescribed, then. That he had no conclusive evidence that it worked. It does not work.

They asked that it only be applied in clinical study cases. That means that with the knowledge of the participants —This is VERY, VERY important.

Regarding national issues, the Mexican government presented the COVID-19 Treatment Guide and there they also mention Ivermectin. They point out, on page 37, verbatim, that There is no evidence of its benefits.

Even so, it was prescribed by the government of Mexico City

The government of the Mexico City joined the fashion Ivermectin.

You will surely remember that during the most critical moments of the pandemic, when things were ant-colored and the traffic lights extremely red, the capital authorities distributed medical kits to the people who had covid.

According to a transparency request made by Delilah Sarabiafrom the team of Political Animalthey gave themselves 429 thousand kits throughout Mexico City. From them, 196 thousand —equivalent to 45%— they were delivered by the capital government and they did have Ivermectin.

Almost 200 thousand people received this drug.

They experimented on thousands of people

Traditionally, when you participate in a clinical trial, you have to participate in something called informed consent.

The Informed consent —according to the National Bioethics Commission in Mexico— is a constant process in which researchers have to tell patients absolutely everything. The nature of the study, the procedures, the risks, benefits and even the alternatives. Includes signing of documents, to ensure that the entire process is clear.

An adventure like this we live to be COVID Vaccine Volunteers in Mexico. Here we tell you the entire information process and the clarity with which it has to be carried.

The situation is that the almost 200 thousand people who received Ivermectin in Mexico City did not go through the informed consent process. Still… the results of his health appeared in a paper published by the capital government on the platform SocArXiv.

they called him “quasi experiment” but that’s a technical word to explain that the participating population was not chosen randomly.

“Deliberately false or misleading”

The paper published by the government of Mexico City —headed by José Merino, head of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation— ensures that the Ivermectin reduced the COVID hospitalizations by up to 76%.

They analyzed 156 thousand 468 patients, without your knowledge, in your final results.

So far everything seems normal, right? The most serious problem is that the platform itself SocArXiv reviewed the investigation carried out by the government of Mexico on Ivermectin and he did a very harsh publication about it clarifying what happened and discrediting the document.

They point out that there are two options. “Either it is of very low quality or it is deliberately false or misleading”mentioned the scientific platform.

They clarify that the investigation of the government of Mexico City does not have peer review, nor does it have clear or useful information. “We are disappointed that it is so popular”they clarify by saying that it had been downloaded more than 10 thousand times. At the time of writing this note, they already have more than 11 thousand.

The platform SocArXiv said to be investigating the possibility of banning, for life, the Mexico City government and participating officialsto publish their research on that site.

Ministry of Health has defended the use

The Secretary of Health of the CDMX has defended the use of Ivermectin.

In a statement mentioned the use they gave it and cited some international studies. They said it’s about “an innocuous, economic medicine, without adverse effects in controlled amounts, safe and that is still being studied”.

For its part, Joseph Merino, head of the Agency and main name in the study has only commented on his social networks. “The evidence is built, it is not decreed from your twitter account”he commented to a Twitter user.,

And to top it off: it cost a million

Delilah Sarabia from Political Animal recently published important research about this whole mess, specifically theto the purchase of Ivermectin by the government of Mexico City.

They found that the government of claudia sheinbaum paid 70 pesos for each box of Ivermectin.

In total, after two orders of this drug —not approved, neither nationally nor internationally, and applied for a study without the informed consent of the participants— they paid more than 29 million pesos.

*With information from Animal Politico, FDA, BBC and SocArXiv