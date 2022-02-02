4 Nighttime Habits That Make You Gain Double Weight Quickly After 40

after 40the Body and the metabolism change: it is no longer possible to have the same Lifestyle than 20 years earlier. Therefore, it is important to modify certain habitsespecially nocturnalsince these can make you gain twice the weight quickly and then, losing those extra kilos will not be easy. Take note and try not to do these things at night!

It is important that the 40 years you consider that your body will undergo changes and that you must accompany them both with a proper nutrition as with recurring physical activity. If you do not do this, it is very likely that it will be reflected in your weight and, from one moment to another, you detect a increasewhich could compromise your Health.

What happens to your body at 40?

The most common changes the body begins to experience after 40 They are: skin aging, hair discoloration, changes in weight and decreased muscle mass.

How to take care of the body at 40 years old?

Photo: Freepik

Between the night habits that make you gain weight after 40 is it so:

no dinner

Delete or “skip over” meals in the day does not make you lose weighton the contrary, you can gain several kilos with this practice. If you don’t eat dinner, your organs will remain active and will need an energy expenditure, which they will take from muscle mass or stored fat. This is a big mistake because muscle loss causes our body to consume fewer calories at restthus affecting the metabolism.

Eat dinner and sleep immediately after

your body needs digest food, I do not recommend that you have dinner very late and that, immediately after, you fall asleep. It is best to let it process all the food, so the suggestion is light dinner around 7pm. Thus you won’t gain twice the weight.

Photo: Freepik

Eat spicy at night

Between the night habits that make you gain weight quickly after 40 is eating spicy: this food is not recommended at night because it generates poor digestion and that makes you not rest well. It is best that you do not include it in your dinner.

Use the cell phone

Yes before going to sleep you check your social networks in your smartphonedo not do it, since this practice, in addition to taking away hours of rest, can make you hungry and make you look for food at night.