20 Winks For Marvel Fans Hidden In ‘Iron Man’ – Movie News

References to comics or other Marvel movies, cameos or unthinkable curiosities: discover the details that you may have missed from the first MCU movie.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) is one of the most successful and longest-running franchises in film history. Hombre de Hierro was the first universe movie and it became one of the biggest surprises at the box office in the first decade of the 2000s -at that time, superhero movies did not have so many fans-. After the success of this film and its sequel, the UCM was built, which continues to bring together millions of fans from all over the world in front of the big screen.

Rediscover this first Marvel movie, its secrets, its cameos, its references to other films or the comics that inspired it. Dive into the MCU!

1. Similar phrases in ‘Avengers: Endgame’





In the opening scene, the protagonist Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) takes a photo with a military man and says he doesn’t want to see her on ‘Myspace’, the social network of the moment. In Avengers: Endgame we see a similar sequence. At the beginning of the 22nd MCU movie, the billionaire is alone in his drifting boat and says, “if you find this footage, please don’t post it on social media.”

2. The 10 rings





As can be seen in the image above, the wall symbol hanging behind the people who kidnap Tony at the beginning of Hombre de Hierro they belong to the “10 Rings” terrorist organization, led by a mysterious figure called the “Mandarin”. His identity is supplanted by a second-rate actor in iron Man 3 and the real Mandarin appears in one of the latest Marvel movies, Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings.

3. James Rhodes…for a short time!





Terrence Howard did not reprise the role of James Rhodes after the first MCU film, as he was replaced by Don Cheadle from Iron Man 2. According to rumours, everything indicates that the disagreements between the actor and the production are at the origin of this decision. An event that “breaks” a little the perfection of the connected universe as the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has always wanted. However, these types of situations occur more frequently than is believed.

4. Music of the 60s





The musical theme that accompanies the casino scene, among other things, is the melody of the intro of the 60’s animated series Hombre de Hierro. If you want to impress your Marvel fan friends, you can practice karaoke with the following lyrics: “Tony Stark makes you feel / He’s a cool exec with a heart of steel / As Iron Man, all jets ablaze / He’s fighting and smiting with repulsor rays! Amazing armor! That’s Iron Man! A blazing power! That’s Iron Man!

5. Director and actor





Tony’s driver, Happy Hogan, is interpreted by Jon Favreau who in turn is the director of the film. Favreau also directed Iron Man 2 although iron Man 3 he only appears as executive producer and actor. Also, in 2017 he returned as Happy Hogan in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

6. Tenacious journalist





Journalist Christine Everhart is played by Leslie Bibb since he appeared in the series Jupiter’s Legacy. In the comics, he works for Jonah J. Jameson’s Daily Bugle, but, in the MCU, his outlet is WHIH News. Between 2015 and 2016, several commercials were shot, which were later not broadcast, to promote some of the Marvel movies, always with Bibb as Everhart. When Tony meets her for the second time in Hombre de Hierro he gets the wrong name and calls her Carrie which, like Christine, is the title of a novel by Stephen King.

7. JARVIS’s voice





JARVIS, the computer system that Tony talks to, is named for: ‘Just A Rather VERY Intelligent System’ which in Spanish means “A pretty smart system.”. Paul Bettanywho plays Vision of Avengers: Age of Ultron, is in charge of giving voice to this system. JARVIS was also named by Tony in honor of Edwin Jarvis, his father’s butler, a character who appears in the underrated series Agent Carter.

8. Wondering about the sequel?





When Tony taunts Rhodes, he tells the soldiers that his friend met a girl who turned out to be a man named Ivan. the villain of Iron Man 2 will be Ivan Vanko aka Whiplash. The term Whiplash is also mentioned in the first film as the code name for the pilots sent to shoot Tony out of the air. Coincidence or not?

9. Camo Cut





During the pole dancing scene on the plane, the song we hear is Slept on Tony With Dirt by rapper Ghostface Killah. Ghostface Killah also appeared in a cameo during a sequence in Dubai, which was not introduced in the final footage of the film.

10. Doctor Yinsen





Tony Stark’s ally, and co-creator of the Iron Man armor, the super-intelligent doctor Ho Yinsen, appears in the film. In the comics, Yinsen is from Timbetpal, a small Southeast Asian nation, and is described by Tony as “greatest physicist of all time”. In the cinema, the character will be seen again in iron Man 3.

11. Coincidence with X-Men?





The leader of the terrorists is named Raza, which could be a nod to the comic book character Raza Long-knife. More related to the X-Men universe, which Marvel Studios didn’t have all the rights to at the time, Raza is the last survivor of an alien race and is part cyborg. Nothing to do a priori with the version seen in Hombre de Hierrothough Raza has part of his face destroyed in the movie as well as in the comics.

12. A sound that would later be a tribute





The sound of the hammer as Tony Stark forges the Mark I armor will be used right at the end of the credits of Avengers: Endgame as a tribute to Robert Downey Jr, whose contract with Marvel ended with this film.

13. A very successful cameo





The first person to be hit by the Mark I armor, Tony and Yinsen’s creation, is Tom Morello, guitarist of the band ‘Rage Against the Machine’, who in the 2008 tape is killed… by a machine! A very successful cameo!

14. X-Men Reference





When Tony is testing his armor Hombre de Hierrowe can see the mention of the SR-71 Blackbird. In the Marvel universe, Blackbird is the other name of the X-Jet, the main plane of the X-Men. As we’ve said before, not all of the X-Men rights belonged to Marvel Studios at the time, but producer Kevin Feige had worked as a partner, then co-producer, then executive producer on the X-Men trilogy in the 2000s. A likely nod to those hit movies and the now famous producer.

15. Stan Lee Cameo





Stan Lee, creator of Marvel’s most iconic characters, plays himself in the first MCU movie. His cameo takes place during a charity event and is surrounded by two women dressed in gala. Tony pats him on the back without turning and mistakes him for Hugh Hefner, creator of Playboy magazine and known for his many girlfriends. This cameo would be the first of the well-known comics editor in a film.

16. Supervillain and Sage





William Ginter Riva is a scientist who works for Obadiah Stane in Hombre de Hierro and, 11 years later, he will be on Mysterio’s team at Spider-Man: Far From Home. Apparently, he is a person who doesn’t care about the intentions of his bosses. The character is played by Peter Billingsleywho is also a producer in Hombre de Hierro.

17. The Big Lebowski!





When Pepper Potts explores the confidential files and reports on airborne weapons deliveries, one of the vehicles is called “MSC Lebowski”. A reference to the big lebowski and his cult character played in 1998 by Jeff Bridges, who plays the film’s villain, Obadiah Stane. Tony will nickname Thor “Big Lebowski” in Avengers: Endgame.

18. What the hell is Roxxon?





The Roxxon brand appears in many Marvel movies and series, often on buildings or containers. The fictitious industrial conglomerate is a International company which is involved in all kinds of fields, including slavery. we see it in Daredevil, Runaways, Hombre de Hierro Y Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D..

19. Improvisation





When it came time to shoot the reveal scene, Robert Downey Jr. was supposed to read his little speech written on the card in his hand, but in the end he chose to surprise the crew by ignoring the text and just saying “I am Iron Man”. Kevin Feige liked the idea so much that he made it the last line of the film. This mythical phrase is repeated in a fundamental scene in Avengers: Endgame.

20. A very significant post-credits scene





The post-credits scene of the first MCU movie announces a possible studio project if Hombre de Hierro Is successful. And is not for less: reports the arrival of avengers. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to announce to Tony Stark that he was not the only superhero. This post-credits scene has become one of the most cultured in Marvel and is the start of one of the most successful universes of all time.