15 Actors Who Were Forced To Make Movies They Didn’t Want
When you are an actor, you may hate having to work on a certain project.
Here are 15 actors who were contractually obligated to make movies they hated:
Keanu Reeves said a friend forged his signature on the contract that required him to do The vigilant, but, unable to prove his claims, he decided to make the film instead of taking legal action.
Ryan Reynolds was obligated to make the movie dead pool before the script was written, so when X-Men: Origins went into production, the studio told him, “Do Deadpool in this movie or we’ll find someone else.”
Due to a $20 million lawsuit for breaching a verbal pact he made to star in Theodore RexWhoopi Goldberg accepted the role of Katie Coltrane.
After several months of legal battle against Universal for the terrible film dieter, Mike Myers struck a deal and agreed to do another movie with the studio, The cat in the Hat.
Natalie Portman advocated Patty Jenkins to direct Thor: The Dark World, but after Jenkins left the project fearing the bad script would be blamed on her, Portman was still contractually obligated to reprise her role as Jane Foster.
Emily Blunt wanted to accept the role of Black Widow in Iron Man 2, but sadly, she had to say no because she was already hired to do Gulliver’s Travels.
Bill Murray signed on to do the voice of the iconic cat in Garfield: The Movie because he misread the director’s name as Jeff Coen (Burn after reading Y Fargo), when in fact it was Jeff Cohen (cheaper per dozen Y Dad’s Camp).
After director Steven Spielberg rejected shark 2, Roy Scheider also wanted to drop out, but Universal forced him to reprise the role of Martin Brody per his contract.
Channing Tatum stated that, as part of his three-picture deal, Paramount did not give him the option to opt out of G.I. Joe: Origin of Cobra, for which he was forced to accept the role of Duke.
Jennifer Garner hated playing the lead character in Elektra, but since it was she who originated the role in Daredevil, the spinoff was part of his contract.
Val Kilmer purposely botched his audition for Top Gun: Passion and Glory, but due to contractual obligations, he had to accept the role of Iceman anyway.
To avoid being sued by Paramount Pictures, Edward Norton accepted the role of Steve in The master scam.
Matt Damon expressed that the script of Bourne: The Ultimatum, third jason bourne movie he starred in, was “unreadable”, a “race breaker” and “embarrassing”.
And finally, during the end of the professional rivalry with Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger read the terrible script of Stop or my mom shoots! he then spread the rumor that he had a “tremendous interest” in her, which he knew was going to make Stallone get a lot more pumped up and accept the lead role.
