15 Actors Who Were Forced To Make Movies They Didn’t Want

When you are an actor, you may hate having to work on a certain project.

They have contracts, and if they break those contracts, they could face legal action from the studio.

Here are 15 actors who were contractually obligated to make movies they hated:

one.

Keanu Reeves said a friend forged his signature on the contract that required him to do The vigilant, but, unable to prove his claims, he decided to make the film instead of taking legal action.

For legal reasons, he also had to wait until a year after the film’s release to publicly discuss his frustrations with the production.

two.

Ryan Reynolds was obligated to make the movie dead pool before the script was written, so when X-Men: Origins went into production, the studio told him, “Do Deadpool in this movie or we’ll find someone else.”

He told Entertainment Weekly, “I just said, ‘I’ll do it, but it’s the wrong version. It’s not right for Deadpool to be in it.” The film was shot during the 2007-2008 Writers Guild of America strike, so he also had to write all of his lines himself.

3.

Due to a $20 million lawsuit for breaching a verbal pact he made to star in Theodore RexWhoopi Goldberg accepted the role of Katie Coltrane.

In her countersuit, Goldberg stated that she never agreed to do the film, but producer Richard Abramson found a recording of a conversation in which she said she was “100% committed.”

After several calls, they met outside of court, and Goldberg agreed to make the film for $7 million instead of the initial $5 million offer. He also barred Abramson from the set.

Four.

After several months of legal battle against Universal for the terrible film dieter, Mike Myers struck a deal and agreed to do another movie with the studio, The cat in the Hat.

Co-star Amy Hill told the AV Club that Myers was a “diva” on set. He said: “I don’t think he ever got to know anyone. He was just with his people and he would go. People would come and he would just stand there. There was a guy who would carry his chocolates in a little Tupperware. When he needed chocolate, he would come running and gave him a chocolate.

5.

Natalie Portman advocated Patty Jenkins to direct Thor: The Dark World, but after Jenkins left the project fearing the bad script would be blamed on her, Portman was still contractually obligated to reprise her role as Jane Foster.

Portman was initially excited to be involved in the film because, with Jenkins at the helm, it would have been the first superhero film directed by a woman.

Jenkins was replaced by Alan Taylor, but she still became the first woman to direct a superhero movie with Wonder Woman.

6.

Emily Blunt wanted to accept the role of Black Widow in Iron Man 2, but sadly, she had to say no because she was already hired to do Gulliver’s Travels.

declared to The Howard Stern Show: “It broke my heart a bit. I’m very proud of the decisions I make, and the movies I make mean a lot to me.”

7.

Bill Murray signed on to do the voice of the iconic cat in Garfield: The Movie because he misread the director’s name as Jeff Coen (Burn after reading Y Fargo), when in fact it was Jeff Cohen (cheaper per dozen Y Dad’s Camp).

Production also suffered continual delays. In a Reddit ask me anything, Murray stated, “It was kind of like Fantastic Mr. Fox but without the joy and fun”.

8.

After director Steven Spielberg rejected shark 2, Roy Scheider also wanted to drop out, but Universal forced him to reprise the role of Martin Brody per his contract.

The studio paid Scheider four times more for the sequel than he was paid in Shark original.

9.

Channing Tatum stated that, as part of his three-picture deal, Paramount did not give him the option to opt out of G.I. Joe: Origin of Cobra, for which he was forced to accept the role of Duke.

10.

Jennifer Garner hated playing the lead character in Elektra, but since it was she who originated the role in Daredevil, the spinoff was part of his contract.

He told Movie Web, “It’s a shame really, because once Kevin [Feige] He took care [de Marvel Studios], everything there was improved: the writing, the direction, the comedy within the stories they were telling. And I didn’t get that experience.”

eleven.

Val Kilmer purposely botched his audition for Top Gun: Passion and Glory, but due to contractual obligations, he had to accept the role of Iceman anyway.

However, years later, he begged to be included in Top Gun: Maverick. In his memoirs, he wrote: “Not only did I contact the producers, but I created harrowing scenes with Iceman… The producers went for it. [Tom] Cruise bet on it.

12.

To avoid being sued by Paramount Pictures, Edward Norton accepted the role of Steve in The master scam.

His attorneys alleged that he felt “betrayed and lied to by Paramount executives.”

13.

Matt Damon expressed that the script of Bourne: The Ultimatum, third jason bourne movie he starred in, was “unreadable”, a “race breaker” and “embarrassing”.

Screenwriter Tony Gilroy negotiated a deal to deliver only a draft of the script with no notes or rewrites in exchange for “a stupid amount of money”. Damon told GQ, “Blame it on the studio for putting themselves in that situation. … He was basically making fun of it and took their money and left.”

14.

And finally, during the end of the professional rivalry with Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger read the terrible script of Stop or my mom shoots! he then spread the rumor that he had a “tremendous interest” in her, which he knew was going to make Stallone get a lot more pumped up and accept the lead role.

Stallone described the film as “one of the worst movies in the entire universe, including alien productions that we’ve never seen.” It earned him his fourth Razzie for Worst Actor.

