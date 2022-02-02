10 famous actors who have never done television

Most actors tend to prefer one of the two when it comes to film or television roles. Taking into account the episodic format of television and the contained narration method of cinema, the two are very different. Some actors divide their talent between film and television at different stages of their career.

Some start on television before moving on to the movies. Others aren’t afraid to switch things up and do both quite often. However, some actors have hardly ever appeared on television. They prefer to dedicate themselves to the cinema even from the beginning of their career, leaving the world of television without great talents.

10 Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe has a long film career spanning three decades. His acting credits span many genres. Dafoe has acted in horror movies like The Lighthouse and thrillers like The Boondock Saints Y John Wick. More recently, she has reprized her iconic role as the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Return. However, he has only acted in one episode of a television series in 1986. Dafoe has left the world of television largely bereft of his talent.

9 Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise rose to fame with his first role in Risky Business(1983), followed by a starring role in top gun (1986). She has also starred in the film series Mission Impossible since its inception in 1996, and the two films of jack reacher . Cruise has cemented his position as an action star. He has become one of the highest paid actors in the world and has garnered numerous accolades for his work. Despite his long career, he has never starred in a television series. Tom Cruise’s credits are limited to appearances as himself on various talk shows.

8 Scarlett Johansson

Johansson made her acting debut at age 10, in 1994, and landed her first leading role in 1996. Since then, she has gained more prominence in the acting world, most notably when she entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Natasha Romanoff.

Johansson has also acted as a voice actress, starring in animated films such as sing and Isle Of Dogs. Early in her career she had only a few television appearances, limited to small roles. She although she since then she has been a presenter of Saturday night Livehis talent is still in the world of cinema.

7 Christian Bale

Christian Bale began his career in the empire of Sun, by Steven Spielberg, in 1987. He later gained recognition for starring in the horror film American Psychoand then as Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy The Knight Dark. His success has only continued, and Bale has won several awards for his work in film. However, he has only had 5 television appearances. 4 of which were in telefilms, which technically keeps him in the world of cinema, with one exception.

6Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson began his career as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of fire, and quickly landed a lead role in the series Twilight like Edward Cullen. Although he starred in independent movies for a few years, he has recently returned to the movies. In 2019 it was released The Lighthouse. Robert Pattinson has his next role as Bruce Wayne in The Batman in March 2022. He only has 3 television credits, all of them telefilms from early in his career.

5 Joaquin Phoenix

Another veteran actor with a career spanning several decades, Joaquin Phoenix has remained close to the film side of the acting industry. He began his career as a child, and appeared in a few television series in small roles during the 1980s.

Later in the same decade, he landed his first film roles. Fromthen, Phoenix continued with the cinema and achieved fame with To Die For(1995) and Gladiator (2000). Phoenix has won many awards, and has not returned to television. His last television appearance was in 1989, and Phoenix appears strictly in movies.

4 Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman began her career in the film industry, gaining worldwide recognition for her role as Padmé Amidala in the prequel trilogy of starwars. She continued her career after the trilogy, starring in movies like v for Vendetta Y Black Swan before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster. During her film roles, she appeared in a few television series in a cameo role as herself, but has only played a character twice. She recently reprized her role as the voice of Jane Foster in Marvel’s What If…?

3Jake Gyllenhaal

Born to parents already working in the film industry, Jake Gyllenhaal was exposed to film from a very early age. Gyllenhaal acted in a few small roles before playing the title role in Donnie Darko, from 2001, with his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Some of her appearances in the cinema are Spider-Man: Far From Home, Nightcrawler Y Southpaw.

He has remained firmly on the film side of the industry, only appearing on television as himself on various talk shows. His absence from television can be attributed to his family’s close relationship with the movies. Jake Gyllenhaal continues to have a successful career with his appearances in movies.

2 Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie began her acting career in 1993, gaining notoriety for her role in the 1999 film Girl, interrupted. He also gained notoriety for his portrayal of the title character in the 2001 film Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. In addition, Jolie has had several appearances in movies, such as Maleficent, Eternals, Wanted, The Tourist Y Salt.

Jolie has immersed herself in both live acting and voice acting. She has also tried directing and producing. Although Jolie has been successful in the realm of film, she has only been credited for 4 television performances, 3 of which were movies.

1 Nicholas Cage

Nicolas Cage is famous for his acting skills, which sometimes border on the absurd, but are always entertaining. Cage has gained a cult following for his work. He began acting in 1982 and was acquiring more prominent roles over the years. Cage won several awards for his leading role in the 1995 film Leaving Las Vegas. His most famous movies are National Treasure, Next, Ghost Rider Y World Trade Center.

However, it has rarely entered television. Cage only appears as himself, if he does. He sticks to film, the medium perhaps best suited to the kind of energy he brings to his performances.