10 Curiosities of Cat Valentine from Victorious

Ariana Grande began her career on television as an actress and today she celebrates the 11th anniversary of the character Cat Valentine in the series ‘Victorious’. She knows some curiosities of this nice role of the interpreter of ‘Positions’.

Many Arianators met the vocalist Originally from the city of Boca Raton in Florida in her facet of juvenile actress, Ariana Grande He gained enough popularity for his funny and flirtatious character on the television station Nickelodeon.

The interpreter of ‘Thank U, Next’ gave life to Cat Valentinea skillful singer with a unique personality who stole the show with her funny moments, unique comments, cute and adorable appearance.

On March 27, 2010, Cat Valentine appeared for the first time on television in chapter #1 of ‘victorious‘, they introduced her as one of the students of Hollywood Arts, an important art school in the city of Los Angeles in the United States.

11 years after debut from Ariana Grande What Cat Valentinewe will show you some curiosities Y data of this character which became one of the most iconic of the music star.

CURIOSITIES OF CAT VALENTINE, CHARACTER OF ARIANA GRANDE

1. Full name

In ‘victorious‘ and in ‘Sam & Cat‘ the character’s friends Ariana Grande they called her cat of affection, but his full name was Catherine Hannah Valentine Anderson.

Currently the role of Serie from Nickelodeon is better known as Cat Valentinedid you know his full name?

2. Style of dress

Another feature that led to Cat Valentine to fame was her way of dressing, the character of the series used very feminine dresses and skirts, with tennis shoes or heels.

The outfits from Ariana Grande in ‘Victorious’ they always had a lot of color and used flashy accessories. What dou you think about him style of character from Ariana Grande?

3. Red hair

During the seasons of ‘victorious‘ and in ‘Sam & Cat‘, the character from Ariana Grande He had deep red hair.

Through her The Slap profile, she said that it was not her natural hair color, she painted it herself because red-covered cupcakes are her favorite and she wanted to look like one.

4. Personality

The personality of Cat Valentine He is very sensitive and friendly, he likes to support his friends from school, even if sometimes things don’t turn out as planned.

Many fans of series from Nickelodeon where he participated Ariana Grande they consider that their moods were very changeable and unstable.

5. Favorite stuffed animals

Because the character of Ariana Grande He was cute and loved adorable things, she had two inseparable stuffed animals that appeared in different episodes of the series.

The first was a purple giraffe plush toy, a very original tone for that little animal, the other was a pink pig. wow!

6. Couples

throughout the two series in which he participated with the character of Cat Valenine, Ariana Grande He had couples fictitious in different chapters.

Some of the guys the character dated include: Danny, Sinjin Van Cleef, Evan Smith, and Robbie Shapiro.

7. Talents

In addition to singing, dancing and acting, Cat Valentine he performed with great skill in other areas within Hollywood Arts. She gained a lot of prominence thanks to her talent in stage makeup class due to her agility and talent with professional makeup.

8. Sam & Cat

Due to its popularity, Nickelodeon decided to make a series dedicated to two characters from victorious and from iCarly, on June 8, 2013, ‘Sam & Cat’.

The series only had 1 season with 35 episodes produced by Dan Schneider. Did you like this crossover?

9. Favorite food

According Cat Valentinehis favorite food is spaghetti, although in the Serie appears eating other delicious dishes seems to have an inclination towards Italian cuisine.

Currently the singer Ariana Grande leads a vegan diet and a life full of very healthy habits.

10. Influence

After his character Cat Valentinemany girls began to take character from Ariana Grande as a reference, leading them to imitate his appearance, behavior and style.

This phenomenon continued with great force years later, the singer of ‘POV’ established a clear position regarding the imitators.

