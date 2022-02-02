10 Celebrities who had cancer, beat it and you didn’t know it

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), this February 4, 2022 marks the “World Cancer Day”. This year the motto that represents this day is: “Close the attention gap”. This means that through this campaign, PAHO seeks that all people who are diagnosed with cancer have the opportunity to be treated.

Timely attention to this disease is extremely important because, thanks to early detection, treatment and the necessary care, several celebrities have survived cancer. These are 10 celebrities who had cancer and survived the disease and are currently living their lives normally and eager to live.

Robert DeNiro

Robert deNiro. Robert De Niro at the world premiere of “The Irishman” at the opening of the 57th New York Film Festival in New York. / Photo: AP.

The famous actor Robert De Niro was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2003 and thanks to the fact that the disease was detected early, he was able to undergo surgery. In 2022 the actor is in remission and continues to work on various film projects.

Angelica Maria

Angelica Maria. Angélica María in 2018. / Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

The famous Mexican actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1997, in that same year the tumor was removed and her breast was reconstructed. Angélica, who is a survivor, has been part of campaigns against cancer and especially to inform women about breast cancer.

Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher. Fran Drescher. / Photo: Instagram.

In the year 2000, the protagonist of “The Nanny”, found out that she was suffering from uterine cancer for which she underwent an emergency operation. The nice actress survived this experience and to share it with the world she wrote a book entitled: “Cancer Schmancer”.

Daniela Romo

Daniela Romo. Daniela Romo in 2012 in Las Vegas. / Photo: Getty Images. (Kevork Djansezian)

In 2011, the Mexican singer found out that she had breast cancer, at that time she was 52 years old. Fortunately, the diagnosis arrived on time and the tumor was removed from her left breast and she underwent chemotherapy treatment.

jane fonda

Jane Fonda. Jane Fonda in 2021. / Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

This actress has faced cancer several times in her life and in 2010 she had breast cancer which she overcame. In 2018 she was diagnosed with lip cancer, she underwent surgery and she came out clean from this disease. Finally, on several occasions she has had skin tumors better known as melanomas removed.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara. Sofía Vergara in 2021. / Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

When she was 28 years old, the Colombian actress was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, it was the year 2000 when Sofia had the tumor removed. With timely treatment and a positive attitude, the actress managed to overcome this disease. Although it was not until 2011 when Vergara spoke for the first time about her condition and has dedicated herself to giving talks on the subject.

Adamari Lopez

Adamari Lopez. Adamari López in 2021. / Photo: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images. (Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

In 2005, when the Puerto Rican driver was 34 years old, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Upon learning of this, she underwent a double mastectomy (surgery in which the breasts are completely removed). She also received chemotherapy treatment and reconstruction of her breasts and she is currently in remission.

Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John. Olivia Newton-Joh in 2019. / Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The “Grease” actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, due to early detection of the disease Olivia was treated and is in remission. Since the year she suffered from cancer, the actress has dedicated herself to raising funds for cancer prevention. She and even she has the “Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Center”, a place for people who have cancer.

Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas. Antonio Banderas in 2021. / Photo: Carlos Álvarez/Getty Images. (Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

In 2009, the Spanish actor told in several interviews that he had a tumor on his back the size of a fist, which was removed immediately. In parallel, his ex-wife Melanie Griffith had skin cancer and it was located under her right eye. The operation was a success and thanks to the fact that she was treated on time, the cancer did not return.

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman. NHugh Jackman in 2020. / Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Montblanc)

This actor was detected with skin cancer in 2013 and about it he said that this type of cancer was derived from overexposure to the sun. His type of cancer focused on the skin of his nose for which he underwent an operation that was successful. Currently, the actor is cancer-free and has dedicated himself to talking about the importance of using sunscreen.

Finally, all these artists are an example of hope since even if they have suffered from cancer, it can be overcome. Something that is essential to eradicate this disease that can present itself in various ways is early detection. Likewise, having an adequate treatment, be it an operation to remove the tumor, receiving chemotherapy and taking the relevant medications are factors that help to overcome this condition.