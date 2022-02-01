Zendaya and Tom Holland are going to live together in a luxurious mansion

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been together since 2016 and now formalize their relationship | Photo: Getty Images

Zendaya Y Tom Holland bought a luxurious mansion 4 million dollars located in London, Englandin which they plan live together. The couple have been together for six years and with this decision they plan to formalize their relationship.

According to the American media The Sunthe protagonists of Spider-Man: No Way Home became the main owners of the Mansion located exactly at Richmondalthough the actors would have planned to make several remodeling for your comfort.

Although the couple took almost a year to confirm their engagementin recent months they have shown a much more serious facet of their love, as it should be noted that Zendaya lived with Tom Holland in London after the premiere of the last film of the Spiderman.

The details of the new house of Zendaya and Tom Holland

The first reports of The Sun point out that the mansion that now belongs to Zendaya Y Hollandhas six rooms and the artists plan to include a cinemaa Gym and one living room.

Despite the previously existing amenities, the two stars of Hollywood would be willing to spend approx. 335 thousand dollars In order to be able to live in peace and away from the paparazzi.

“They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London, where Tom grew up. Everyone is excited about it.” The Sun

Zendaya and Tom Holland would plan to get away from the spotlight for a while | Photo: Getty Images

It is pertinent to recall the statements of Tom Hollandwho assured that he would be thinking of getting away for a while from the world of performance to devote himself to having a familysomething that would be confirmed with the purchase of the Mansion by the couple.

The only Spider-Man couple who formalized their relationship

While the protagonist of Uncharted plans to make a torch pass for another young actor to play peter parkerthe latest superhero protagonist accomplished what his predecessors, Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfieldthey failed.

They both had a relationship with co-star of their respective sagas. Maguire dated Kirsten Dunst and Garfield with Emma Stonealthough neither of the two relationships prospered, so both couples opted for different paths before living together.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are about to consolidate a relationship product of spider-manto such an extent that there is a possibility that they will start a family after they finish their respective Projects.