Zendaya and Lily Collins Show Off New Makeup Trends

Spring 2022: Zendaya and Lily Collins show off the new makeup trends. | Special Lancome

The spring 2022 is just around the corner and now they are Zendaya Y Lily Collins who show us the makeup trends for the new season. Although they are one of the youngest and most fun ambassadors of Lancome, in fragrances and makeup lines, their participation in series such as euphoria Y Emily in Paris they have become a point of reference for fashion and style.

Just as rue Y Emily Cooperthe characters of Zendaya Y Lily Collins They could not be more different, but when it comes to style, actresses have become the queens of the red carpet and it is no coincidence that they inspire us to show off our natural beauty above all else.

Evoking the style of other industry greats like Julia Roberts and Natalie Portman, Zendaya Y Lily Collins have opted for the natural and that is how we have seen them in the most recent promotional images of Lancome that show us the trends of spring 2022.

If you are one of the women who prefers to sleep instead of getting up early to comb their hair and put on impeccable makeup, one of those who prefers to walk around with a washed face, without make-upThose who just don’t have the time to create an elaborate style, you’ll love this proposal from beauty for spring 2022.

Zendaya and Lily Collins, the elegance of the natural

Zendaya and Lily Collins have already posed for the new promotional images of Lancome and in them we have been able to see that the natural once again takes center stage, the make-up it is light and the colors that stand out are those that most resemble nature and the natural pink of the skin even when we blush.

Within the trend of Natural makeupan ideal option for the newspaper, we can find three points that are the protagonists, the eyebrows, the lips and the cheeks, this is all you need to know.

eyebrows and eyes

We continue with the trend of defined but natural eyebrows, with a light shading so you can opt for a laminate or microblading, make sure that the tones are similar to those of your hair in its natural tone, because it is what creates harmony in your face. The trend will take us to the shadows in natural colors with light shine and the eyeliner is reserved for evening events or parties, in the day to day the clean look will reign.

Of course, you can not miss a good mascara, two or three layers of a tone that looks natural to give softness and elegance to your eyes.

Lips

Although we can find lipsticks such as pink, peach, coral, the entire line highlights the natural color of the lips and these shades give us a small explosion of color to discreetly attract attention.

Cheeks

As in the lips and in the case of the Spring 2022, the tones are still warm but soft, peaches, pinks. The trend is an illuminated face so the cheeks take on little prominence and maintain balance with the rest of the facial makeup.