Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is currently one of the most played titles on Steam

Konami recently released Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on consoles and PC. The collectible card game is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC for free, with iOS and Android coming in the future. Although it may not be giving much to talk about, its success is undeniable as steam statistics show.

At this time Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel It is the fifth most played release on Valve’s platform according to SteamDB with 123,381 players and a maximum peak of 262,689 simultaneous players. It stands alone behind monsters like CS:GO, dota 2, PUBG -which became free this month- and apex legends, also another battle royale gratuitous. The card game prevails grand theft auto 5, RUST, Soccer Manager 2022, monster hunter rise and more. Also the reaction of the players has been positive, and it currently has a “mostly positive” rating after nearly 20,000 fan reviews.

The license Yu-Gi-Oh! has sold more than 25,000 million cards. It is a strategy title in which players can create decks by collecting cards and two players duel with these cards that they represent powerful monsters, magic and traps.

A digital version of the mythical Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel takes as a reference to Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game (JCC) and adopts it to digital format. Duelists will be able to collect more than 10,000 cards spanning more than two decades of game history. Yu-Gi-Oh! and build custom Decks. Also offer duels in 4K resolution on compatible systems. It also allows you to travel through your solo mode with which explore the untold stories behind the letters, and take on the world in duels, tournaments and online events.