You realized? Dobby Appears in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ in This Speedy Sequence – CINEMABLEND

You’d better get out your magnifying glasses and practice your pause button reflexes because we’re going to show you the exact moment Dobby appears in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’.

If you thought that the MCU was the only one capable of surprising its fans with characters and elements perfectly hidden between scenes, then you should know that the friendly Dobby, who first appeared in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, appears in a rapid sequence in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Very few potterheads have been able to find it, do you accept the challenge?

The first thing you should do is find a comfortable place to place your smartphone, tablet, laptop or any device on which you are used to watching movies starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson Y Rupert Grint. We say this because you will have to press the pause button repeatedly until you find the exact moment.

When you see Ginny Weasley pointing, get ready to stop the movie.



Now yes, everything happens from minute six and 20 seconds, just when Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright) and Hermione (Watson) walk through the crowd at the Quidditch World Championship. First sign that you should not overlook: Ginny calls out “Look!”; at that moment you must prepare your fingers to stop the film.

Immediately we see a character with a white shirt that is pulling a couple of llamas (the quadruped animal) and out of nowhere… Dobby and Winky appear! They actually go as horsemen and even turn their heads from side to side looking at the sea of ​​people. And we are not kidding when we say that it is a fast sequence, if you blink, you miss it.

This is how Dobby and Winky appear!



The next thing we see in the film directed by mike newell it’s Mr. Weasley’s tent (Mark Williams), which seems to be an ordinary object, but the surprise comes when the group in which Fred (james phelps) and George (Oliver Phelps) enters and seconds later we see the enormous size that it really had.

Now that you have seen the friendly Dobby, have you already noticed this fleeting moment or did you discover it 17 years after the premiere? By the way, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is the movie where Robert Pattinson played Cedric Diggory.