Xiaomi prepares the cheapest and most recommended mobile of 2022

Xiaomi presented a few days ago its commitment to the 2022 mid range. The Redmi Note 11 are interesting devices for users who need a balanced smartphone that goes a little beyond the basics. Today it’s time to talk about other devices that it will present Xiaomi and they remove the ‘Note’ from their name. The company has up its sleeve Xiaomi Redmi 10Aa device that could take the title of cheapest and recommended mobile of 2022.

This will be Xiaomi’s basic smartphone for 2022

The FCC, one of the most important certification agencies, has just leaked important information about the Xiaomi Redmi 10A. This device will be presented shortly as a bet for the input range to Android. Its price and specifications will place it at the perfect point for those users who do not want to spend a lot and need the basics.

One of the most important novelties of this device is that it will come with double camera (13+2MP) and fingerprint sensorprobably in the rear. These are two characteristics that are not usually present in cheapest smartphones. Of course, you should be very excited about having 2 cameras.

The redmi 10 They will be presented shortly and will arrive in several versions. The one with the last name ‘A’ could be the most modest and cheapest of all. You won’t be able to do great things with it, but you can use WhatsApp, view social networks, browse the Internet or view content on YouTube or Netflix.

The Xiaomi Redmi 10A will be one of the most recommended mobiles of 2022 for all those who cannot or do not want to spend a lot on a mobile. It is possible that its price is very close to the 100 euros/dollars.

Via