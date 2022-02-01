Wyoming confesses after the “visual acuity” of a spectator on the set of El Intermedio: “He has discovered me”

Andrea Ropero should be on set to do her traditional ‘reality bath’, but the collaborator is confined to her home and connects live with El gran Wyoming, who reproaches her for appearing by video call: “You should be doing your quarantine, if possible isolated and away from any computer.” But Ropero is clear that “there is no variant that can with the bathroom of reality”.

This time, from home, but the collaborator is just as ready to subject Wyoming to her ‘reality bath’. A viewer has written to El Intermedio to clarify that when Wyoming sits at the table, he sits on the edge, not a peak. In addition, he attaches a drawing to reinforce his argument with the difference between “edge” and “peak”. Wyoming, with a face of astonishment, confesses that “he has discovered him” and comments: “What visual acuity”. In addition, the presenter assures that he never supports his buttocks “on a peak, but on a rounded and polished edge so that he does not injure the most valuable part” of his anatomy. And it doesn’t stop there, the presenter emphasizes that “he could perfectly have reached the success as little sister of the Kardashians”. You can see it in the main video.

