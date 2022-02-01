Why Messi played with PSG’s 10 in the French Cup

Midtime Editorial

Number 10 belongs to Leo Messi for the first time at PSG. Yes, the legendary Argentine player who usually wears number 30 with his new club recovered the shirt that made him immortal in Barcelona for this Monday’s game in the French Cup as an extraordinary situation.

In the Paris Saint-Germain match at home against Nice, La Pulga put on the 10 that his friend Neymar usually wears, who was not called up for this game as he is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered last November.

Why did Messi play with the 10 at PSG?

The French Cup has among its particular rules that all teams are required to have their starters wear consecutive numbers from 1 to 11, while substitutes must wear shirts with a number limit of 25. For this reason and as Ney Jr. was not on the field, Lionel Messi was given the 10 by PSG, which aroused the nostalgia of thousands of Barça fans.

The day Neymar cried and Messi consoled him

As we have already said, the bond between the Brazilian and the Argentine goes beyond the courts because they are united by a very good friendship from their time at Barcelona, ​​a club in which Neymar suffered adaptation problems, to the degree of cry alone in a bathroom at the Camp Nou after a game because he felt he couldn’t succeed, but Leo was there to comfort him.

“I remember to this day, it was a match against Athletic Bilbao, I’m crying in the locker room, in the bathroom… Messi spoke to me, I was crying and I explained to him: ‘My Spanish is more or less, I can’t play, I can’t be myself,'” the Amazonian revealed in his new Netflix biographical series.