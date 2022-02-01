Why can Aubameyang be announced by Barcelona even with the market closed?

The center forward should be announced by Barcelona in the next few hours and he arrives to occupy the long-awaited position that Xavi Hernández wanted to cover

Barcelona are expected to announce the signing of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal on Tuesday. Not even the closure of the European transfer market last Monday night (31) will prevent the Gabonese from going to Catalonia.

Aubameyang celebrates with Arsenal Getty Images

According to newspaper information Sports world, aubameyang He terminated his contract with Arsenal until 2023, being free on the market. In this way, both Barcelona and the forward would not need to be in a hurry to negotiate the details of the new contract.

The publication also reports that the only pending subject at the moment is the letter from the Arsenal which formalizes the termination of the contract with the Gabonese. From there, the Barcelona will finally be able to sign the now free agent aubameyang.

The agreement between the Catalan club and the striker will be valid for a year and a half. At Arsenal, aubameyang he lost a lot of space in the first team with the coach Mikel Artetawhich made it clear between the lines that he no longer had the services of the striker.



Last Monday, according to ESPNthe striker accepted a drastic reduction in salary, which should be 2 million euros, until the end of this season. Barcelona looked at a number of options before going for aubameyang.

In the search for a number 9, especially after the premature withdrawal of Omenthe Barcelona polled names like Edinson Cavani and Arthur Cabral, but ran into financial difficulties. Now with aubameyangthe trend is that the club has complied with all the requests of its coach.