Whoopi Goldberg outraged as she says the Holocaust ‘wasn’t about race’

African-American actress Whoopi Goldberg has caused great outrage by stating that the Holocaust “was not about race.” This a few days after the Holocaust Remembrance Day was commemorated.

The Oscar-winning actress lit the fuse on a panel where co-hosts heard her say that the Nazis did not murder millions of people for racial reasons.

The program The View Monday — the legendary space it has been hosting since 2007, founded by legendary journalist Barbara Walters, 92 — had been discussing the recent scandal after a Tennessee school board voted to kill the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel Maus. of the eighth grade language arts curriculum.

The book depicts Jews tortured and murdered by the Nazis during World War II.

The board had stated that the book is unsuitable due to profanity and depiction of female nudity.

It was removed from the curriculum at this school after months of increased pressure from parents in some districts over books that focus on issues of race, gender identity and sexuality.

“I’m surprised that that’s what made you uncomfortable, the fact that there was some nudity. I mean, it’s about the Holocaust, the murder of 6 million people, but doesn’t that bother you?” Goldberg asked.

“Well, this is white people doing it to white people. Go fight each other, ”said she who for her role as Celie Johnson in The Color Purpledirected by Steven Spielberg, won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama in 1986 and was nominated for an Oscar that same year.

The co-hosts agreed with the actress that there was a “confusion” that left children unprepared for the “real world.”

“Look at what kids are watching these days and what music they’re listening to,” said Sara Haines.

“Saying that showing them a piece of art or a story that happened is profanity or nudity?” Goldberg replied. “Turn off the reality TV, turn off the radio, turn off everything you’re doing because kids are exposed to these things very early in inappropriate situations, not where they’re learning or teaching,” she said, not without reason.

While these early comments didn’t initially draw the ire of his co-hosts, Goldberg later returned to his theory that the Holocaust, which was sparked by belief in a “master race” and a desire for “racial purity,” was not about race.

“If you’re going to do this, then let’s be honest about it,” Goldberg said. “Because the Holocaust is not about race. No, it’s not about race.”

Co-host Joy Behar, co-founder of the space with Walter and of Jewish descent, replied, “So what was it about?”

“It’s about man’s inhumanity to man,” Goldberg replied, stating again that Adolf Hitler’s “Final Solution” was not about race.

“That’s what it’s about,” snapped the actress whose words are going around the world.

white supremacy

Another co-host, Ana Navarro, chimed in, arguing that the Holocaust focused on white supremacy.

“Well, it’s about white supremacy. That’s what it’s about. It’s about going after Jews and Gypsies,” he told Goldberg.

“But these are two groups of white people,” Goldberg replied.

“You’re missing the point,” he continued.

“The moment you turn it into the race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white because black, white, Jewish … everyone eats each other”, said the winner of the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role as Oda Mae Brown, in Ghost.

“So if you’re uncomfortable hearing about Maus, should you be concerned? Should your child be like, ‘Oh my God, I wonder if that’s me?'” Goldberg then asked.

“No! That’s not what they’re going to say. They’re going to say, ‘I don’t want to be like that.’ Most kids don’t want to be mean.”

exchanges of blows

However, Navarro went on to argue that it is “necessary for children to learn about the Holocaust.”

He highlighted how some people are comparing the way yellow stars were used to identify Jews during the Holocaust with the need to show Covid vaccination status.

“We live in an era where people want to compare vaccination cards to yellow stars to compare vaccinations to what Anne Frank went through,” Navarro said.

Goldberg responded “to learn about man’s inhumanity to man”, before sending the show to commercial break.

Then the actress apologized and said that “it is corrected”. And she tweeted: “The Holocaust was about the systematic annihilation of the Jewish people by the Nazis, whom they considered to be an inferior race. I am correcting”.

“The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never stop. I’m sorry for the damage I’ve caused.”

Poke the dainty twice

But Goldberg, who has more than 60 movies on his resume, appeared to backtrack on his apology during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“I feel like being black, when we talk about race it’s a very different thing for me,” she explained.

“So I said that I thought the Holocaust was not about race. And he made people very angry. I get a lot of mail from people and a lot of anger,” she said.

“But I thought it was an important discussion because as a black person, I think of race as something I can see.”

She continued: “When you talk about being racist, you can’t call it racism. This was evil. This wasn’t based on skin. You couldn’t tell who was Jewish,” she said, making the same mistake a second time, or as they say, putting the delicate paw again.

“If the (Ku Kux) Klan comes down the street and I’m standing with a Jewish friend, I’m going to run. But if my friend decides not to run, they won’t notice most of the time. Because you cannot know who is a Jew. You don’t know,” he said.

The actress was criticized online for the comments on Monday. There are those who have sent her to study the Holocaust, and others who have told her that not only blacks matter, but all human beings.