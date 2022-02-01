Whoopi Goldberg apologizes after criticism of Holocaust comment

During a discussion about the ban on graphic novels in US schools Maus, by Art Spiegelman, actress Whoopi Goldberg She said she was surprised that nudity worried the authorities and not the issue of exterminations during World War II, where described the Holocaust as a non-racial fact.

Immediately, users in social networks, including Jewish organizations, criticized the words of the actress nominated for an Oscar in 1986 for his work in The Color PurpleDirected by Steven Spielberg. “It’s about the Holocaust, the murder of six million people, but didn’t that bother you? If you’re going to do this, then let’s be honest about it. Because the Holocaust is not about race. No, it’s not about race”, were his words in The View, where she has been a presenter since 2007.

Hours later, Goldberg He apologized through his social networks and assured that his comments did not mean to offend anyone. since they were even described as dangerous by Jonathan Greenblatt, leader of the Anti-Defamation League.

“I said that the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it’s about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation League put it: ‘The Holocaust was about the systematic annihilation of the Jewish people by the Nazis, whom they considered an inferior race’. I admit my mistake”, said who has been part of films like Ghost (1990), Sister Act (1992), The Lion King (1994) or girl, interrupted (1999) through his Instagram stories.

The comedian, activist and producer, whose real name is Caryn Elaine Johnson, added. “The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never cease.. I’m sorry for the damage I’ve caused.”