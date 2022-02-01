Who wins the Fortaleza TODAY, Monday, January 31 at Exatlón All Star?

Exathlon All Star It arrives to surprise all the fans of the most intense reality show on TV Azteca, with the participation of incredible legends, this new edition promises to be one of the most impressive in the entire history of the program, putting even higher levels of difficulty in each of the tests.

Reds and Blues will return to the beaches of the Dominican Republic to show all their fans that they have the necessary skills to reaffirm their place as reality show legends, however it will not be easy, because now their competition will be high-performance athletes, each with a long way traveled in Exathlon Mexico.

Related news

The Strength is one of the most important elements in Exathlon All Star, Well, it will be a completely renovated venue with incredible facilities so that the members of the winning team can train and relax to have a better performance within the new circuits of the season.

Each of the red and blue members showed in their seasons that they want to become the best athletes in the reality show, so this new competition is expected to be one of the most interesting.

Who wins the Fortress?

On this occasion both teams are prepared to go out and destroy the first circuit within the season, in addition to the duel for the Strength It will mark the beginning of a good streak for either team.

According to the spoilers, at this start of Exathlon All Star it will be the blue team that obtains the first victory, thus taking the keys to the Strength of the new season of the TV Azteca reality show.

With this victory it is expected that we will see the new Fortress, which promises to be one of the most spectacular in the entire program, so without a doubt this first chapter will become one of the best in Exathlon Mexico.

Who are the members of Exatlón All Star?

If you still don’t know the two teams that will be competing in Exathlon All StarHere is the complete list of members.

Red Team

Mati Alvarez

Aristeo Cazares

Anne Lake

Araujo Duck

Zudikey Rodriguez

Heliud Polished

Nataly Gutierrez

Heber Gallegos

Blue Team

Ernesto Cazares

Evelyn Pebble

Javier Marquez

macky gonzalez

David Juarez “The Beast”

Ximena Duggan

Koke Warrior

Marysol Cortes

Do not miss the first chapter of Exatlón All Star sharp at 7:30 pm through the Azteca UNO signal.